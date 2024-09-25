Ivanka Trump marvels at her kids at Jewel concert as they 'fell in love' with the songs from her childhood

Ivanka Trump is introducing her kids to quality music. The daughter of former President Donald Trump shared some videos and footage of herself and her kids attending the concert of Jewel, a singer and songwriter who's been making music since the '90s.

© @ivankatrump Ivanka alongside Jewel and her kids Arabella and Theo

In her Instagram, Ivanka shared various photos and videos of her time in the concert, with her and her kids Arabella and Theo having backstage passes. Photos showed her alongside Jewel and her kids, with her also sharing videos of some of Jewel's performance.

A group photo shows Jewel wearing a white dress with a black hat and black boots. Ivanka was seen wearing a skirt, a black sweater, and a white t-shirt. Arabella wore a white dress, while a tired Theo wore a black T-shirt, jeans, and some colorful sneakers.

More photos showed some of what took place throughout the evening. One shows Ivanka carrying her son Theo, who was asleep and exhausted after the show. "Theo left it all on the field," she wrote, adding a laughing crying emoji. In a separate image, she wrote that Theo was "the vibe setter of the night," and that he crashed minutes before she took a photo of him napping backstage.

© @ivankatrump Ivanka and Theo

The music of Ivanka's childhood

Ivanka also shared a video of Jewel performing and wrote a message over it, sharing how much she enjoyed the show and the importance of introducing some of her favorite childhood music to her kids.

"I experienced so much joy last night watching my kids fall in love with the same songs that shaped my childhood! Seeing them enraptured by the warm, soulful music of my friend Jewel last night was truly magical," she wrote.

Jewel released her first album when she was 19 years old, in 1995, titled "Pieces of You." The record stayed on the Billboard 200 for two years, selling over 12 million copies.