Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner teach their Kids to drive jet skis in Surfside

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were recently spotted in Surfside, Florida, enjoying a sunny day out on the water with their children. The couple, dressed in life jackets, took their kids on an adventurous family outing as they taught them how to drive jet skis. Ivanka, wearing a black cap and sunglasses to shield herself from the sun, was seen riding a bright green Sea-Doo jet ski with one of their sons.

The young boy, confidently seated in front, took control of the watercraft under his mother’s careful supervision.

© The Grosby Group Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner teach their kids, Joseph and Theodore, to drive jet skis in Surfside, Florida. Theodore is seen with band-aids under both eyes.

Meanwhile, Jared Kushner, dressed in a blue life vest, rode alongside on a matching white and orange jet ski with their other child. The parents seemed relaxed and focused, ensuring their kids felt comfortable operating the jet skis.The family has been spending a lot of time in South Florida since moving there after leaving Washington.

Ivanka Trump's fitness routine and healthy diet

The former first daughter has taken a step back from politics to focus on her family life and personal well-being. Recently, she has been sharing glimpses into her intense fitness routine, revealing some of her favorite exercises for maintaining her incredible figure. This shift in focus has allowed her to prioritize her mental and physical health, demonstrating the importance of self-care and wellness.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, her trainer, Sandy Brockman explained that Ivanka loves strength training and basic and effective movements.

"The movements are always the same. They're deadlifts, back squats, hinges, presses, and pull-ups," she said to the publication. "My minimum strength goals I strive for with my clients include: five strict push-ups, two strict pull-ups, one bodyweight barbell back squat, one bodyweight barbell deadlift, and one 45-pound barbell overhead press."

© Grosby Group Ivanka Trump leaving the gym in Miami

Brockman emphasized the significance of protein intake and expressed opposition to using starvation as a means to help her clients achieve their goals. "I don't want women starving. I want them to keep that constant flow of protein going through their bodies," she said, adding that she aims for her clients to have "20 grams of protein every two to three hours."

Ivanka Trump's Mental Health

Ivanka Trump has spoken openly about the positive impact of meditation on her life. She has shared that she practices transcendental meditation, a silent technique that involves repeating a mantra for 15 to 20 minutes each day. Ivanka has stated that this practice helps her achieve "mental clarity" and start her day with a sense of gratitude.