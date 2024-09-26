Ivanka Trump pays tribute to her grandma Babi with childhood photos: 'I’m deeply grateful'

Ivanka Trump is sharing her love and appreciation for her grandmother Babi. The former first daughter is celebrating Marie Zelnickova's 98th birthday with a special tribute, highlighting the moments they spent together throughout Ivanka's childhood.

Marie is the mother of the late Ivana Trump, who passed away in July 2022. Better known as "Grandma Babi," she has been living with the family in Miami, Florida, spending quality time with Ivanka and Jared Kushner's kids.

"Today we have the joy of celebrating my Grandma Babi’s 98th birthday!" the businesswoman wrote on social media, sharing multiple photos from her childhood. "Her stories and radiant spirit bring so much light into our lives," she added.

"I’m deeply grateful for every moment we share and for Rusa, her wonderful nurse, who cares for Babi like family and has become part of ours," Ivanka concluded, adding photos with Ivana and Marie.

Last year Ivanka revealed that Marie had been living with them for the last couple of years. "We’re so lucky to have Babi living with us in Miami these last couple years," she wrote last October. "I’m thankful for every lesson, every story, and every game night where she still destroys us all at Jenga!"

"It's the simple moments together that define the richness of life. I cherish every second!" Ivanka declared. Ivanka has been enjoying a new chapter of her life in Miami after leaving The White House, focusing on her family, and caretaking for her grandmother.