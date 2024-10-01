Sasha and Malia Obama enjoy their sisterly bond as they have lunch with friends

Sasha and Malia Obama are living the dream. The sisters, aged 23 and 26 respectively, have been living in Los Angeles for the past couple of years. While the two lead their independent lives, they're often spotted together as they go on trips and hang out at some of Los Angeles' most popular locations. Earlier this week, the two were spotted grabbing some lunch with some of their friends, looking like they were having a great time.

© GrosbyGroup Sasha and Malia Obama

The sisters were spotted on their way to Loupiotte Kitchen, a French restaurant that specializes in pastries and items that perfectly fit the Brunch vibe the sisters were going for. Sasha was photographed wearing an orange dress that she paired with a brown purse, some glasses, and stylish green shoes. She styled her hair in braids and laughed with her sister as the two walked towards the restaurant.

In the case of Malia, she wore a purple short dress that she paired with a printed tote bag and some tall black leather boots. She wore her hair loose and curly, showing off its impressive length.

Photographers captured the sisters inside the restaurant, with the two and their friends seated at a table that while indoors, provided them with an outside view. Malia was photographed laughing at what a friend was saying, with there being various takeout boxes and glasses containing drinks on the table.

© GrosbyGroup Sasha and Malia Obama at Loupiotte Kitchen

Sasha and Malia's close bond

Sasha and Malia have been living in Los Angeles over the past few years, with Malia graduating from Harvard University in 2021 and Sasha from the University of Southern California in 2023. Michelle Obama has revealed that the two sisters are as close as ever, choosing to live in the same city despite having every opportunity in the world. "It feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another," said Obama to PEOPLE. "It's like the one thing you want for them."