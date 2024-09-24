Barack Obama bonds with his daughters Sasha and Malia at dinner in Los Angeles

Barack Obama is making some time for his daughters. The former President of the United States was photographed with his daughters Sasha and Malia in Los Angeles, where they stopped to grab some dinner.

© GrosbyGroup Barack Obama in the car with his driver

Paparazzi spotted them at the restaurant Mother Wolf, located in Hollywood. The three met up for a Saturday night dinner, which Obama attended after a busy week, where he hosted a fundraiser for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

While Obama stayed in the car with his driver, his daughters Sasha and Malia were seen getting out of the vehicle. He wore a brown jacket and a black shirt underneath and was photographed with a hands free device in his ear.

Malia and Sasha made their way out of the vehicle as quickly as possible, with both looking fashionable and showing off their signature styles. Malia wore an all-maroon outfit made out of a long-sleeved top and some matching pants. She wore her hair long and braided and shielded her eyes from the cameras' flashes with one of her hands. Sasha wore a beige tight top, a blue sweater, and a printed skirt. She accessorized the look with some large jewelry and some reading glasses.

© GrosbyGroup Malia and Sasha Obama in Los Angeles

Sasha and Malia Obama are continuing their lives in LA

While their parents are based in Washington D.C., where they conduct much of their work in politics, Sasha and Malia are based in Los Angeles. The two sisters have pursued their education and careers in the city, and seem happy to spend most of their time there.

Sasha graduated last year with a degree from the University of Southern California and appears to be pursuing a career in entertainment, having some credits in the documentary series "Couples Therapy." In the case of Malia, she's pushing herself as a writer, director, and overall filmmaker, premiering her debut short film "The Heart" at the Tribeca Film Festival and attending the Deauville American Film Festival in France earlier this month.