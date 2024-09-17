Malia Obama's stunning red carpet looks including her recent corset moment [PHOTOS]

Malia Obama has been on her own journey since moving to Los Angeles and starting her career in the entertainment business. The 26-year-old director has been attending multiple red carpets recently, where she has showcased her latest project and proved that she is passionate about filmmaking.

Most recently, she wore an edgy ensemble in France, at the Deauville American Film Festival, where she shared her excitement and posed for photos.

Here are some of her latest red carpet looks!

The filmmaker walked the red carpet wearing head-to-toe Vivienne Westwood, in a corseted top paired with an asymmetrical maxi skirt. She completed the edgy look with tall leather boots and minimal jewelry, rocking her red hairstyle.

© Grosby Group I don’t know as much about fashion, but I’m happy to be wearing it," she added, showing her admiration for the brand and describing Westwood as a "queen."



© Barry Brecheisen Malia was all smiles at the Chicago International Film Festival where she showcased her short film 'The Heart.' She looked elegant in an off-the-shoulder white top paired with a grey maxi skirt.

© Barry Brecheisen Malia took the stage to talk about her project. She styled her red hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look. “The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret,” she said in a 'Meet the Artist' video. “But I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in those things.”



© Arnold Turner Malia wore a black striped suit paired with matching black pointed-toe heels at the premiere of 'Swarm in Los Angeles in 2023. She posed with actress Dominique Fishback. The pair worked on the project together, with Malia co-writing in the series.