Sasha Obama steps out in Los Angeles wearing brown button-down and jean shorts

Sasha Obama has been enjoying her life in Los Angeles. After transferring from the University of Michigan in 2022 to the University of Southern California, where she moved closer to her sister, the former first daughter graduated, obtaining a degree in sociology from USC.

Sasha has been spotted in LA multiple times, showing her sense of style and meeting up with her closest friends, as well as her sister Malia Obama.

© Grosby Group Most recently, Sasha was photographed running errands and enjoying the last days of summer. She was seen wearing a casual ensemble while walking to her car.



© Grosby Group Sasha wore a brown button-down shirt tucked into light blue high-waisted denim shorts. She completed the look with green slip-on shoes, a large brown handbag, and her favorite statement necklace.



© Grosby Group Sasha is known for her casual and stylish outfits. She was recently photographed in West Hollywood wearing a multicolored maxi skirt, a brown crop top, a denim jacket, and a black bag.