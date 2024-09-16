Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sasha Obama steps out in Los Angeles wearing brown button-down and jean shorts
Sasha Obama, daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama© Grosby Group

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 16, 2024 2:22 PM EDT

Sasha Obama has been enjoying her life in Los Angeles. After transferring from the University of Michigan in 2022 to the University of Southern California, where she moved closer to her sister, the former first daughter graduated, obtaining a degree in sociology from USC.

Sasha has been spotted in LA multiple times, showing her sense of style and meeting up with her closest friends, as well as her sister Malia Obama.

Sasha Obama is seen walking to her car before driving away© Grosby Group

Most recently, Sasha was photographed running errands and enjoying the last days of summer. She was seen wearing a casual ensemble while walking to her car.

Sasha Obama is seen walking to her car before driving away© Grosby Group

Sasha wore a brown button-down shirt tucked into light blue high-waisted denim shorts. She completed the look with green slip-on shoes, a large brown handbag, and her favorite statement necklace.

Sasha Obama, daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama© Grosby Group

Sasha is known for her casual and stylish outfits. She was recently photographed in West Hollywood wearing a multicolored maxi skirt, a brown crop top, a denim jacket, and a black bag.

Sasha Obama who recently celebrated her 23rd birthday is spotted leaving a nail salon in West Hollywood. © Grosby Group

Earlier this summer Sasha was seen leaving a nail salon in West Hollywood dressed casually in a cropped tank top, grey joggers, black slides, and a green bag.

