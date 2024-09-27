Why Melania Trump was 'perfectly fine' with having one child

Former First Lady Melania Trump was "perfectly fine" with having one child, while former President Donald Trump wanted to expand their family. During an interview with Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt, Melania revealed that her husband wanted more children after their son Barron Trump.

"I was always perfectly fine with one. And Donald was encouraging to have more," Melania shared in the interview, which aired on Sept. 26. "And I said, like, 'I'm completely fine with one because it's [a] very busy life and I know how busy he is, and I'm in charge of everything, so that's why."

"It's just perfect," she added.

Melania welcomed her first child, son Barron, in 2006. The former first lady is also a stepmother to her husband's older children from his previous marriages: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump.

When asked if stepping back from public life after becoming a mother was a hard change for her, Melania admitted it was not. She explained, "Because I had a different purpose in life."

© MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Melania shares son Barron with the 45th president of the United States

The mom of one has previously said that motherhood shaped her "in ways" she could have never imagined. In a video to promote her upcoming memoir, Melania said, "The challenges and rewards of motherhood from sleepless nights to joyful milestones bring immense fulfillment, which only a mother understands."

She continued, "The lessons I have learned from this experience are profound, and they have shaped me in ways I could never have imagined."

Melania and Donald's 18-year-old son graduated from high school, Oxbridge Academy, this past May and is now studying at New York University.

"He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child," Donald said of Barron in an interview with DailyMail.com earlier this month. "He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great."