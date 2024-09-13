Melania Trump shares throwback photos of son Barron Trump

Motherhood has admittedly shaped former First Lady Melania Trump "in ways" she could have never imagined. Former President Donald Trump's wife spoke about the lessons she's learned as a mother in a video featuring two throwback photos of herself and her son Barron Trump.

The first image showed the proud mom smiling as she held her son as a baby, while the second image was of Melania resting her head on a young Barron's cheek.

"The challenges and rewards of motherhood from sleepless nights to joyful milestones bring immense fulfillment, which only a mother understands," Melania said in the video promoting her upcoming memoir. "The lessons I have learned from this experience are profound, and they have shaped me in ways I could never have imagined."

Melania and Donald, whom she married in 2005, welcomed their first child together, Barron, in 2006. Following the birth of her son, Melania told the Palm Beach Daily News that the best part of motherhood was “the love."

"It’s unconditional love," she said, adding that being a new mother is “wonderful. Every mother knows this. It’s a miracle almost, I could say, that two people can create. It’s very, very special."

Barron, 18, is Donald's fifth and youngest child. The former first son graduated from high school, Oxbridge Academy, this past May. Ahead of his son's first day at New York University, the former president told DailyMail.com that Barron had been "accepted to a lot of colleges." As for why he picked NYU's Stern School of Business, Donald explained, "It's a very high quality place. He liked it. He liked the school."

"He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child," the dad of five said of Barron. "He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great."