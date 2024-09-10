Barron Trump spotted leaving Trump Tower and going to NYU

Barron Trump is adapting to a new lifestyle. The youngest son of Donald Trump is continuing his education at New York University, where he's enrolled at the Stern Business School. Yesterday, Barron was photographed leaving Trump Tower and heading for school, followed by a caravan of four vehicles containing various Secret Service agents.

© GrosbyGroup Barron Trump leaving Trump Tower

Photos show Barron wearing a black polo shirt, matching pants, and a leather belt. He's wearing his hair trimmed short and moved quickly from his residence to the vehicles.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Barron would be attending NYU. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Donald Trump shared that while other schools were considered, they ultimately decided to go for one that was based in New York. "He liked it. He liked the school. I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn’t do that. We went for Stern," he said.

"He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's he's doing great."

© GrosbyGroup Barron Trump heading to NYU

Barron's reaction to Trump's assassination attempt

Earlier this month, Donald Trump revealed what Barron was doing when he learned of his father's assassination attempt, which took place this past July at a rally in Philadelphia.

“Barron was outside having a tennis lesson,” said Trump in an appearance on Fox News. “He’s a good tennis player. And somebody ran up and said, ‘Barron! Barron! Your father’s been shot!’”

“He loves his father. He’s a good kid, good student, good athlete actually — and he ran, ‘Mom! What’s going on? What’s going on?’”

Trump revealed that his wife Melania Trump saw the attempt on live television. “She couldn’t believe it. She was actually watching it live, can you imagine? And then I get up, and I let people know I was OK,” he said. “I let people know I was OK. But it was a hit, it was a big hit.”