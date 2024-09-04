Barron Trump's choice for college is finally revealed

Barron Trump is starting a new and important phase in his life. His father Donald Trump had previously announced that he would be completing his studies in New York, with Barron's arrival to the city revealing his choice of university.

© GettyImages Barron Trump at his graduation

Images captured by The New York Post show Barron arriving at New York University. He was seen arriving at the Manhattan campus earlier today alongside the Secret Service. The photos showed him with a backpack slung over his back, a white polo shirt, and some jeans.

Photos captured him leaving Trump Tower, where he likely resides or has been staying at, getting inside his vehicle, and making his way to the school.

Sources that spoke to the New York Post reveal that Barron will be living in Trump Tower in Midtown and that he'd be commuting to university daily.

According to The Daily Mail, Barron will be attending NYU's Stern School of Business. “It’s a very high quality place," said Donald Trump to the publication.

"He liked it. He liked the school. I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn’t do that. We went for Stern.”

"He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's he's doing great," continued Trump.

© Chip Somodevilla Melania and Barron Trump

More details about Barron's future

On a previous occasion, Trump revealed that Barron would be attending college in New York. He didn't divulge any further details, revealing that his son had been accepted to multiple schools.

His mother, Melania Trump, recently celebrated 28 years since her arrival in New York City, revealing to the world that even though she spent a significant amount of time in Florida, she still considers the city her home.

"New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived, 28 years ago today," she wrote. "This electrifying town isn't just my home; it's a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York’s iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day."