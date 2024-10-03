Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katie Holmes stepped out in the perfect fall jacket: Her latest looks in New York City
She recently wore a burgundy dress paired with a leather jacket

OCTOBER 3, 2024 5:25 PM EDT

Katie Holmes is showing off her sophisticated outfits this season. The Hollywood star has been busy working on Broadway in recent weeks, meeting with the cast and crew of the stage production of 'Our Town' and running errands around New York City. 

The actress and filmmaker is known for her stylish looks, and fall was no exception, as she recently showcased the perfect jackets for the cooler temperatures.

Katie Holmes looks stylish in a matching green coat and top whilst out in New York City © Grosby Group

Katie Holmes is embracing a different color palette for fall. The actress decided to have fun with earth tones, including this green coat in her wardrobe rotation. 

She paired the look with wide-leg jeans, black loafers, and an off-white bag. Katie styled her hair straight and wore minimal jewelry.

© Grosby Group

Katie arrived for her matinee performance of 'Our Town' in a cream-colored trench coat, light-wash jeans, and snakeskin boots.

She looked cozy despite the rain and completed the look with a white tote bag and dark sunglasses.

Katie Holmes on her way to the theatre looking ready for fall in jeans and a pretty blue jacket© Grosby Group

Katie wore a cropped jacket in blue for one of her latest outings in NYC. She was spotted on her way to the theater, enjoying the fall weather in jeans and a white top.



Photo Â© 2024 Instar Images/The Grosby Group New York, October 02, 2024. Katie Holmes enjoying Fall in New York City while wearing SARTO Slingback flats paired with a midi dress and leather jacket. *** Katie Holmes disfruta del otoÃ±o en la ciudad de Nueva York con sandalias bajas de SARTO combinados con un vestido midi y una chaqueta de cuero.© Grosby Group

This is without a doubt one of the star's favorite seasons, as she has been photographed wearing multiple ensembles.

She recently wore a burgundy midi dress paired with a leather jacket, white flats and a black bag.

 

