Katie Holmes stepped out in the perfect fall jacket: Her latest looks in New York City

Katie Holmes is showing off her sophisticated outfits this season. The Hollywood star has been busy working on Broadway in recent weeks, meeting with the cast and crew of the stage production of 'Our Town' and running errands around New York City.

The actress and filmmaker is known for her stylish looks, and fall was no exception, as she recently showcased the perfect jackets for the cooler temperatures.

© Grosby Group Katie Holmes is embracing a different color palette for fall. The actress decided to have fun with earth tones, including this green coat in her wardrobe rotation. She paired the look with wide-leg jeans, black loafers, and an off-white bag. Katie styled her hair straight and wore minimal jewelry.

© Grosby Group Katie arrived for her matinee performance of 'Our Town' in a cream-colored trench coat, light-wash jeans, and snakeskin boots. She looked cozy despite the rain and completed the look with a white tote bag and dark sunglasses.

© Grosby Group Katie wore a cropped jacket in blue for one of her latest outings in NYC. She was spotted on her way to the theater, enjoying the fall weather in jeans and a white top.



