Katie Holmes goes to her Broadway show in a stylish monochrome look

Katie Holmes knows how to nail a look. The actress and filmmaker is not letting the rainy weather in New York get in the way of her fashion. wearing a stylish monochrome look as she readies for her performance in the Broadway show "Our Town."

Holmes was photographed arriving for a matinee performance of her show at the Barrymore Theater in New York City. She shielded herself from the rain with an umbrella and stuck to a monochrome palette on the top part of her look, wearing a beige raincoat and a matching turtleneck. She rounded out the look with some washed jeans, and snakeskin boots. She smiled at the paparazzi and was wearing some dark sunglasses, a large tote bag, and carrying a large coffee.

Holmes is currently starring as Mrs. Webb in "Our Town," a limited Broadway play that's scheduled to run until January. The show currently has performances scheduled on most days, with actors having their Mondays free and hosting matinee shows on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It stars Holmes, Jim Parsons, Zoey Deutch, Ephraim Sykes, Billy Eugene Jones, Richard Thomas, Michelle Wilson, Julie Halston, and Donald Webber, Jr.

Holmes and her close bond with her daughter Suri

Earlier this month, Suri Cruise went to see her mom perform on Broadway, according to a report by the New York Daily News. The two have been living in New York for years, with Suri recently moving to Pennsylvania to study at Carnegie Mellon University. Despite the change, Holmes has shared how proud she is of her daughter and all of her achievements.

“I’m proud of my daughter," said Holmes of Suri's future to the magazine Town & Country. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.”

And how will she deal with her daughter's absence? She has a plan for that. "The members of my book club are going to get annoyed hearing from me,” said Holmes. “I’ll be like, ‘Let’s meet once a week.’”