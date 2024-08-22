All we know about Katie Holmes' upcoming Broadway show

Katie Holmes is enjoying her moment in the theater. The actress and filmmaker has been challenging herself as an artist, sharing projects over the past couple of years that have pushed boundaries and shown new and more personal elements to her work. In the upcoming months, she'll be starring in a revival of "Our Town," a beloved and historic play. The show will make its Broadway debut later this year and is primed to be one of the most exciting shows of the season.

Here's what we know:

The play was written by Thornton Wilder

© Pascal Le Segretain Zoey Dutch will be starring alongside Holmes

"Our Town" is an old play, first performed in 1938. It was written by Thornton Wilder, a dramaturg and novelist who has won three Pulitzer prizes. His most famous work includes the novel "The Bridge of San Luis Rey," and the stage plays "Our Town" and "The Skin of Our Teeth."

The play is known for its simple approach towards complex ideas, portraying ordinary life as fully as possible. Set in three acts, the play follows the Webb and the Gibbs families over a decade.

It's the first production in 22 years to take on the historic play

"Our Town" has been produced numerous times all over the world. Its most recent revival was in 2002, with Paul Newman in the lead role.

Holmes will be playing Mrs. Webb

Holmes will be playing the character of Mrs. Webb, a woman described as a practical and family-focused mother. She stars alongside Jim Parsons, Zoey Dutch, Ephraim Sykes, Richard Thomas, Julie Halston, and more.

The show will be directed by Kenny Leon.

When is the show making its debut?

© Edward Berthelot This marks Holmes second play in less than two years. In 2023, she starred in 'The Wanderers'

"Our Town" will be playing at the Barrymore Theater, on Broadway. The play will make its debut on September 17th, running from Tuesday to Sunday, with two performances on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Its last show is scheduled for January 19, 2025.