Katie Holmes to visit Suri Cruise in between her Broadway performances

Katie Holmes will take a break from her show on Broadway to visit her daughter, Suri Cruise. New reports claim Holmes is making plans to travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where her daughter has been living ever since she began her college career at Carnegie Mellon University.

© GrosbyGroup Holmes helping her daughter move in to school

Holmes might travel to Pittsburgh as early as this weekend when the university is hosting its Family Weekend, reports The Daily Mail. The planned event is hosted from September 27 to the 28th, having many activities planned for parents and their kids as they all get to know the school and the environment where their children are spending most of their time.

"Family Weekend brings together Carnegie Mellon undergraduate and graduate students and their families and friends for a weekend of events that showcase the vibrancy of the campus experience," reads the university's website.

"Family Weekend features academic welcomes, information sessions, campus tours, student performances, and other events."

"We invite family members to travel to Pittsburgh on the morning of Friday, September 27, as programming will start on Friday afternoon through Saturday evening," concludes the post.

© Santiago Felipe Katie Holmes is now working in the Broadway show 'Our Town'

Over the past few months, Holmes has been preparing for the Broadway play "Our Town," which is returning to the stage after a 22-year absence. Holmes is playing the character of Mrs. Webb, a woman described as family-focused and practical. Kenny Leon will direct the play and it co-stars Jim Parsons, Zoey Dutch, Ephraim Sykes, Richard Thomas, Julie Halston, and more.

Performances kicked off this past September 17th.

Katie Holmes' sad loss

Earlier this month, Holmes mourned the death of her 'Dawson's Creek' co-star Obi Ndefo. Following his death, Holmes shared a story that was initially posted by Mary-Margaret Humes, another one of her "Dawson's Creek" costars. She wrote a message addressing his work ethic and his family. "He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man. I send prayers and grace to his family. Rest in Peace."