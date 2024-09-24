Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katie Holmes is the queen of fall in latest casual chic outfits [PHOTOS]
Katie Holmes carries a Lands' End canvas tote bag during a walk in uptown Manhattan on September 23, 2024 in New York City.© Sara Jaye

The star is welcoming a new season

SEPTEMBER 24, 2024 2:20 PM EDT

Katie Holmes is known for her effortlessly cool style. The Hollywood star is welcoming fall with a series of casual chic outfits, proving that this is one of her favorite seasons of the year. 

The actress was spotted around New York City, running errands and showing off her stylish looks, after dropping her daughter Suri off at college last month.

Katie wore the perfect quilted jacket during her latest NYC outing, paired with wide-leg jeans, white sneakers, and a tote bag.

Katie Holmes steps out in plaid on the first day of fall in New York City.© Grosby Group

She was all smiles during the first day of fall, wearing a plaid top paired with distressed denim jeans and white Balenciaga sneakers.

Katie Holmes is all smiles as she steps out in New York City. The American actress carries a large canvas tote and wears a red jacket, black blouse, matching trousers, and ballet flats© Grosby Group

The actress carried a large canvas tote and wore a comfy red jacket, paired with a black blouse, matching trousers, and ballet flats.

Katie Holmes is pictured stepping out in New York City. The American actress carried a Tusting Como Explorer tote bag and wore an A.P.C sweater, jeans, and a pair of flats.© Grosby Group

Katie Holmes was photographed stepping out in an A.P.C sweater, light wash jeans, flats, and her favorite bag.

Katie Holmes, leaving Our Town' Broadway Revival Press Junket in Time Square New York. © Grosby Group

The star looked in good spirits leaving a press junket on Broadway. She wore a white top and a pair of jeans paired with a brown bag.

Katie Holmes is all smiles as she steps out in New York City. The 45-year-old American actress wore a striped button-down shirt paired with denim jeans and Balenciaga sneakers© Grosby Group

This time Katie was seen wearing an oversized striped button-down paired with black barrel-leg jeans. She completed the ensemble with black flats and a white tote bag.

