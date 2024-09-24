Katie Holmes is the queen of fall in latest casual chic outfits [PHOTOS]

Katie Holmes is known for her effortlessly cool style. The Hollywood star is welcoming fall with a series of casual chic outfits, proving that this is one of her favorite seasons of the year.

The actress was spotted around New York City, running errands and showing off her stylish looks, after dropping her daughter Suri off at college last month.

© Sara Jaye Katie wore the perfect quilted jacket during her latest NYC outing, paired with wide-leg jeans, white sneakers, and a tote bag.

© Grosby Group She was all smiles during the first day of fall, wearing a plaid top paired with distressed denim jeans and white Balenciaga sneakers.

© Grosby Group The actress carried a large canvas tote and wore a comfy red jacket, paired with a black blouse, matching trousers, and ballet flats.



© Grosby Group Katie Holmes was photographed stepping out in an A.P.C sweater, light wash jeans, flats, and her favorite bag.

© Grosby Group The star looked in good spirits leaving a press junket on Broadway. She wore a white top and a pair of jeans paired with a brown bag.