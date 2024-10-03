Nicole Kidman refuses to change her angle while taking photos with Salma Hayek and Katy Perry

Paris welcomed celebrities from all over the world during Fashion Week, including actress Salma Hayek, whose husband, the French businessman François-Henri Pinault, owns Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Creed, and Alexander McQueen.

During the Balenciaga show, Salma, Nicole Kidman, Katy Perry, and actor Bill Skarsgård sat in the front row to enjoy the brand's proposals for spring 2025.

© WWD FranÃ§ois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Right after the show, Salma Hayek, who looked stunning in a chic all-black ensemble, was approached by Katy Perry, who wanted to greet her. The paparazzi immediately seized the opportunity and immortalized the encounter by snapping numerous photos. After the three of them posed together, the photographers, eager to capture every angle, requested they turn around for more shots.

© WWD Katy Perry, Bill SkarsgÃ¥rd, Salma Hayek, FranÃ§ois-Henri Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour and Kyle MacLachlan at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Salma attempted to turn Nicole Kidman around for the photos, but apparently, the Hollywood actress hesitated. Sensing the tension, Salma gracefully backed off and posed with Katy Perry. However, moments later, Nicole approached Salma, and the two actresses posed together, dispelling any hint of unease.

Salma herself later shared this heartwarming moment on her social media, where she wrote: "Finally last night the grand finale of my Paris Fashion Week 2025… 👏 Balenciaga and Demna for a terrific show."

As proof that everything is fine between them, Salma Hayek tagged Nicole Kidman in the image in which they appear together at the end of the Balenciaga fashion show. Notably, Nicole Kidman made a striking public appearance at the fashion show, marking her first public outing since the passing of her mother, Mrs. Janelle Ann Kidman, who sadly died at the age of 84.

Salma Hayek reunites with Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Salma Hayek attended the Valentino Pavillon des Folies Show on September 29, 2024, in Paris, France, as part of Paris Fashion Week. Harry attended the event in a vibrant orange sweater with a frilled light blue shirt underneath, paired with dark trousers. Salma Hayek wore a stunning lavender lace dress adorned with pearls and a matching lavender headscarf. Her accessories, including layered necklaces and a flower brooch, added a touch of elegance to her vintage-inspired look.

© Daniele Venturelli Harry Styles and Salma Hayek attend Valentino Pavillon des Folies Show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Valentino)

Styles and Hayek are great friends, and according to the Mexican star, the British singer has visited her home and even has been a victim of her pet. During a 2021 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via video chat from London, Salma shares with Ellen the story of when her pet owl, Kering, sent the singer back home with a special surprise.

Hayek explained that while owls are not “very sociable with other pets;” Kering’s entertainment activities include scaring her guests and landing on Harry Style’s head to regurgitate her food. “I’ve seen really big guys, workers, you know, that all of a sudden she flies on top of them, and they [go crazy],” she said. “I find it hilarious. I love it! I don’t do that on purpose, but I do enjoy it.”

© The Ellen DeGeneres Show/EllenTube Salma Hayek's pet owl, Kering

Salma explained at the time that that Kering’s droppings don’t bother her as much as when she brings up mice hair after eating it. “There’s this ball of hair that comes out of their mouth after they eat the animal, and one time there was a very important celebrity, and he was really excited about the owl and was hoping that the owl would go on his head because it was on me,” Hayek said. “He’s like, ‘oh, I need an owl in my life, how do you do that?’, and the minute he least expected it, [Kering] came on his head, but then she did the thing.” According to the actress, Styles ended up with a big ball of mouse fur on his hair.



