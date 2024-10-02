Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss graced the runway in semi-sheer minidress at Paris Fashion Week

Lila Moss continues to follow in her mom's footsteps. The 22-year-old model is no stranger to runway shows and has been making her mark in the industry in recent years. Most recently, Lila walked for Coperni's Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 collection.

The daughter of Kate Moss graced the runway on Tuesday night at a special show taking place at Disneyland Paris as part of Paris Fashion Week. Lila wore a semi-sheer ensemble, which consisted of a backless minidress with a yellow bodysuit underneath.

© Lyvans Boolaky Lila Moss walks the runway during the Coperni Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Disneyland Paris

The young model wore black strappy sandals and a dramatic makeup look, including lilac eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and a pink lip. Apart from Lila, more famous faces were seen on the runway, including Irina Shayk and Kylie Jenner, who surprised the audience by closing the show in a black gown.

© JULIEN DE ROSA Kylie Jenner presents a creation by Coperni for the Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection

Lila's latest runway appearance comes days after turning 22. The model celebrated her birthday during Fashion Week, surrounded by her inner circle, including her mom. Kate shares Lila with journalist Jefferson Hack from their previous relationship in the early 90s.

© Eamonn M. McCormack Lila Moss and Kate Moss attend the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show

Kate has been open about her motherhood journey and her relationship with Lila. During her latest interview with British Vogue, she talked about her experience modeling while her daughter was by her side.

"I kept working after I had Lila, of course, but I shifted most of my jobs to the UK, and kept her away from the craziness of sets and backstage and everything. It didn’t take long to realise she wanted mummy to be mummy, not a model in a wig," she said to the publication.