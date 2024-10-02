Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paris Jackson looks stunning in blue minidress and knee-high boots at Disneyland Paris
Paris Jackson attends the Business of Fashion BoF 500 Class of 2024 during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France© Pascal Le Segretain

Paris Jackson looks stunning in blue minidress and knee-high boots at Disneyland Paris

The singer showed off her modeling skills on the runway at the Maison Yoshiki show

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
OCTOBER 2, 2024 5:34 PM EDT

Paris Jackson turned heads during her latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week. The singer attended the launch of Disney x Coperni at Disneyland Paris, where The Princess Collection was showcased. 

Paris decided to wear a stunning blue navy minidress featuring long sleeves and a chest cut-out. The musician rocked a soft glam makeup look including a pink lip, and styled her hair in loose waves. 

Paris Jackson attends the launch of Disney x Coperni: The Princess Collection during Paris Fashion Week, at Disneyland Paris on October 1, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Disney x Coperni)© Dave Benett

She paired the look with black knee-high boots but decided to change into a pair of cream slippers while at the show. Paris accessorized the look with a black handbag and minimal gold jewelry.

© Lyvans Boolaky

The singer is no stranger to fashion shows, as she is always sitting front row, being photographed with her celebrity friends and enjoying the latest collections.

© Pascal Le Segretain

Earlier this week, she also attended the Stella McCartney show, where the designer presented the Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Paris wore a gray coat, paired with burgundy heels and a matching bag.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Paris Jackson walks the runway as designer and pianist Hayashi Yoshiki plays piano during the Maison Yoshiki Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)© Richard Bord

Apart from her attendance, the singer showed off her modeling skills on the runway at the Maison Yoshiki show as part of Paris Fashion Week, walking in a white-and-black ensemble featuring latex gloves and boots.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS