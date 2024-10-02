Paris Jackson looks stunning in blue minidress and knee-high boots at Disneyland Paris

Paris Jackson turned heads during her latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week. The singer attended the launch of Disney x Coperni at Disneyland Paris, where The Princess Collection was showcased.
Paris decided to wear a stunning blue navy minidress featuring long sleeves and a chest cut-out. The musician rocked a soft glam makeup look including a pink lip, and styled her hair in loose waves.
She paired the look with black knee-high boots but decided to change into a pair of cream slippers while at the show. Paris accessorized the look with a black handbag and minimal gold jewelry.
The singer is no stranger to fashion shows, as she is always sitting front row, being photographed with her celebrity friends and enjoying the latest collections.
Earlier this week, she also attended the Stella McCartney show, where the designer presented the Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Paris wore a gray coat, paired with burgundy heels and a matching bag.
Apart from her attendance, the singer showed off her modeling skills on the runway at the Maison Yoshiki show as part of Paris Fashion Week, walking in a white-and-black ensemble featuring latex gloves and boots.