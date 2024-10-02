Paris Jackson looks stunning in blue minidress and knee-high boots at Disneyland Paris

Paris Jackson turned heads during her latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week. The singer attended the launch of Disney x Coperni at Disneyland Paris, where The Princess Collection was showcased.

Paris decided to wear a stunning blue navy minidress featuring long sleeves and a chest cut-out. The musician rocked a soft glam makeup look including a pink lip, and styled her hair in loose waves.

© Dave Benett She paired the look with black knee-high boots but decided to change into a pair of cream slippers while at the show. Paris accessorized the look with a black handbag and minimal gold jewelry.



© Lyvans Boolaky The singer is no stranger to fashion shows, as she is always sitting front row, being photographed with her celebrity friends and enjoying the latest collections.



© Pascal Le Segretain Earlier this week, she also attended the Stella McCartney show, where the designer presented the Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Paris wore a gray coat, paired with burgundy heels and a matching bag.

