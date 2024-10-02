Angelina Jolie and her son Pax wear matching looks in latest New York City outing

Angelina Jolie is making the most of her time in New York City. The Hollywood star, who attended the premiere of her highly anticipated film 'Maria' at the 62nd New York Film Festival with her kids Zahara, Maddox, and Pax, is spending some quality time with her family while visiting the city.

The actress was photographed with her son Pax walking around NYC and enjoying the day, before stopping for lunch at Rubirosa Italian restaurant in Soho on Tuesday. Angelina is known for her incredible talent and her sophisticated ensembles on and off the red carpet, and this was no exception.

© Grosby Group Angelina Jolie and son Pax make a stylish appearance

Angelina looked elegant in an all-black ensemble, consisting of a black top, matching trousers, and a long black coat, paired with black heels and dark aviator sunglasses. Meanwhile, her 20-year-old son wore black trousers and a white shirt, matching her mom's look with a similar coat.

© Grosby Group

Pax also wore dark sunglasses and was seen having a casual conversation with his mom. At the premiere, Pax looked dapper in a gray suit, while Maddox stepped out in a black suit. Meanwhile, Zahara looked stunning in a silver dress, posing next to Angelina, who wore a white gown and red heels.

© Grosby Group Angelina Jolie attends the "Maria" Premiere with her children

Angelina shares six kids with her former romantic partner Brad Pitt, including Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. The actress recently talked about her close relationship with them and revealed that she even shares some matching tattoos with them. However, she didn't give many details.

"I got “Stay Gold” with my daughter Viv during our time with 'The Outsiders.' It means so much to us separately and together," she explained during a conversation with CR Fashion Book, talking about the emotional scene in the story.