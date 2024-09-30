Angelina Jolie takes Zahara, Maddox, and Pax to the NYFF premiere of 'Maria'

Angelina Jolie turned heads at the 62nd New York Film Festival, attending the premiere of her latest film, "Maria," alongside her children Zahara, Maddox, and Pax. The celebrated actress and director, who portrays the iconic opera singer Maria Callas in the biopic, graced the event in a stunning sleeveless white gown that featured a pleated skirt.

Jolie's look exuded classic elegance, ideally suited for her role in the film. The family posed together on the red carpet. Pax, 20, sported a chic gray suit paired with sunglasses, while Maddox, 23, opted for a sharp black tuxedo, exuding sophistication. Zahara, 19, complemented her mother's ensemble beautifully, donning a white satin dress that matched the elegant theme of the night.

© Dimitrios Kambouris (L-R) Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt attend the "Maria" screening during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

'Maria' at the Venice Film Festival

In August, Jolie received an overwhelming eight-minute standing ovation during the "Maria" world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It was an emotional moment for the actress, who later revealed the nerves she experienced stepping into Callas's shoes, especially when it came to the opera singing required for the role.

"I was terribly nervous; I spent almost seven months training," Jolie admitted during a press conference in Venice. "My first time singing, I remember being so nervous. My sons were there and they helped to block the door [so] that nobody else was coming in, and I was shaky." The Hollywood star previously revealed she had a negative experience in a past relationship that made her believe she couldn't sing.

“I don’t sing,” she told The Hollywood Reported. “I had somebody in my life who was not kind to me about singing. It was a relationship I was in. And so I just assumed I couldn’t really sing. I’d been to theatre school, so it was weird that it even had an effect on me."





'Maria' on Netflix

Jolie's transformation into the legendary opera singer marks a new chapter in her career. The film, directed by Pablo Larraín, portrays the American-Greek soprano as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye. "Maria" offers a reimagining of the legendary soprano in her final days as she reckons with her identity and life.

According to Variety, Netflix's strategic plan for the film Maria involves a theatrical release on November 27, allowing it to qualify for the awards season run. The film will then make its streaming debut on December 11. This calculated move is designed to position "Maria" for potential recognition during the upcoming awards season.

© Stefania D'Alessandro Angelina Jolie attends a red carpet for "Maria" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on August 29, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage)

"Maria" has received positive critical reception, with Rotten Tomatoes reporting a 75% "fresh" rating based on 44 reviews following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. This favorable reception indicates that the film has resonated with critics, setting the stage for its upcoming release."Maria" is reportedly set during Maria Callas' final years in the 1970s when she lived in Paris.

The film captures the legendary opera singer's personal and professional struggles. It delves into her complex relationships, her artistic endeavors, and her reflections on her past performances, providing a multifaceted portrayal of this influential figure in the world of opera.