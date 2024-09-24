Angelina Jolie's upcoming film 'Maria' is set to premiere on Netflix: Here's when!

The highly-anticipated film "Maria," which depicts the life of the legendary opera singer Maria Callas and stars Angelina Jolie, is set to premiere on Netflix. The film's world premiere took place at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival on August 29 in Venice, Italy. Directed by Pablo Larraín, the film portrays the American-Greek soprano as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye. "Maria" offers a reimagining of the legendary soprano in her final days as she reckons with her identity and life.

According to reports from Variety, Netflix plans to release "Maria" in theaters on November 27 to qualify for an awards season run before making its streaming debut on December 11. This strategic move aims to position the film for potential recognition during the awards season.

© Stefania D'Alessandro Angelina Jolie attends a red carpet for "Maria" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on August 29, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage)

The film received an overwhelming response at its premiere, with the audience delivering an 8-minute standing ovation, leaving Angelina Jolie visibly moved to tears.

The critical reception of "Maria" has also been positive, with Rotten Tomatoes reporting a 75% "fresh" rating based on 44 reviews following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. This favorable reception indicates that the film has resonated with critics, setting the stage for its upcoming release.

The film is reportedly set during Maria Callas' final years in the 1970s when she was living in Paris, capturing the legendary opera singer's struggle with personal and professional challenges while residing in the vibrant and culturally rich city.

© Michel Ginfray Maria Callas, Greek Opera singer (1923-1977) at the Union of artists Gala, Paris, 24th April 1971 (Photo by Michel Ginfray/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

The cast includes Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas, actress Aggelina Papadopoulou as young Maria Callas, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Mandrax, Alba Rohrwacher as Bruna, Pierfrancesco Favino as Ferruccio, Valeria Golino as Yakinthi Callas, Haluk Bilginer as Aristotle Onassis, and Alessandro Bressanello as Giovanni Battista Meneghini.

As the release date approaches, anticipation for "Maria" continues to build, with audiences eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the film firsthand.

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie are working together again

After working together on the film Without Blood, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie decided to continue working on another upcoming production. During their recent interview with People, following their appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival, the pair talked about their experience on the project's set and explained that they have grown closer. "I don't know if I'm supposed to say this," Salma said before revealing, "She's producing my next film that I'm directing."

The Mexican icon shared her excitement, adding, "I wasn't really supposed to tell you that, but why not? So I'm working on a film that I want to direct, and she's taking me by the hand."

© Monica Schipper/EveryStory2024 'Without Blood' premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival

Salma said that she considers Angelina part of her family. “What do you mean friendship?” she said when asked about their relationship, explaining that they “do things together as a family.”

"It's nice to have a friend where you can laugh and cry... and feel always safe," she said to the publication. While talking to ET Salma said that she "never felt so valued. She knew I was the right actress. I didn't even know I was the right actress at the moment.”