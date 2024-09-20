Angelina Jolie talks about her kids' tattoos and the matching ink they got: 'There is also a bird'

Angelina Jolie is known for her incredible talent, her sophisticated style, and her extensive collection of tattoos. The 49-year-old Hollywood star is having a major moment following her first Tony Award for producing 'The Outsiders,' her portrayal of Maria Callas, and the premiere of her movie 'Without Blood.'

Apart from her successful professional career, the actress is also thriving in her personal life with the support of her kids at every step of the way. During her latest conversation with CR Fashion Book, Angelina gave a glimpse into her family life and her close relationship with Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

© Jamie McCarthy Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards

There is no doubt that the star is very close to her kids, and she even revealed that some of them already have tattoos, including designs with meaningful backstories. "I got “Stay Gold” with my daughter Viv during our time with 'The Outsiders.' It means so much to us separately and together," she explained, talking about the emotional scene in the story.

© Dia Dipasupil Angelina Jolie debuted her chest tattoo at the 2024 Tony Awards

And while she avoided giving too many details about the rest of the tattoos she shares with her kids, she admitted that "some" of them already have some ink. "There is also a Bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us," Angelina said, referring to the small bird design she has on her chest and debuted on the red carpet of the 2024 Tony Awards.

© VALERIE MACON Angelina Jolie and her kids; Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox in Los Angeles, October 18, 2021

Angelina previously revealed that she received the support of her kids while preparing to play Maria Callas, as she was nervous about singing live. “My first time singing I remember being so nervous. My sons were there and they helped lock the door so that nobody else was coming in, and I was shaky,” she said at the Venice Film Festival.