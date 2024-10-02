Kylie Jenner becomes a Coperni princess while closing the brand's fashion show at Disneyland Paris

Kylie Jenner made her runway debut as a teenager modeling for Abbey Dawn, a brand designed by Avril Lavigne, during New York Fashion Week in 2011. Twelve years later, the mom of two and reality TV star modeled for the first time at Paris Fashion Week on October 1.

The 27-year-old businesswoman closed the Coperni Spring/Summer 2025 show at Disneyland Paris wearing a black corset ball gown with long-sleeve gloves.

© River Callaway Kylie Jenner on the runway at Coperni RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at Disneyland Paris on October 1, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was known for sitting in the front row during Fashion Week, but now fans wonder if she will follow in big sister Kendall Jenner's footsteps.

© River Callaway Kylie Jenner on the runway at Coperni RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at Disneyland Paris on October 1, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)

"ONCE UPON A TIME ... thank you @sebastienmeyer & @arnaud_vaillant i can't even express how grateful I am to you two and this fairytale night I will never forget. 🥹🥹🥹🫂," Jenner said while gushing over the experience. "Felt like a real-life princess 👸🏻," she added.

After the show, the beauty mogul shared BTS clips of her hugging Coperni co-designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant.

Stormi at the Coperni Fashion Show

During the Coperni Fashion Show backstage, Jenner had a heartwarming mommy-and-me model moment with her 6-year-old daughter, Stormi. The duo participated in a photo shoot, capturing matching headshots as they stood in front of a white background.

The close-up shots showcased their beauty, while another shot further back highlighted their stylish outfits. Jenner shared this experience on social media, demonstrating her love for incorporating family into her professional endeavors.

© The Grosby Group Kylie Jenner looks terrific as she exits the Ritz-Carlton Hotel with her daughter Stormi to attend Jean Paul Gaultier x The Webster Celebrate the Launch of âFlower Collectionâ this evening in New York City.

During an interview with British Vogue, Jenner shared her experience of being "in full mommy mode in my early 20s."

“I was 19 when I got pregnant, 20 when I had her," she said, adding that, "it was wild."

“Looking back at it, I give myself more empathy and grace," she highlighted. "But when I was a teenager, even my family were like: ‘You aren’t that young.’ I think maybe I carried myself [a certain way] or I’d already been working for 10 years. It didn’t hit me [straight away]. But it was a huge life change.”

“I have this daughter and I just want the best for her and I want her to just love herself unconditionally."

Kylie Jenner

Jenner said her children are her fuel. “No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day,” she says, “I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally."

According to Kylie, her babies keep her grounded and committed. "They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.’"