Meghan Markle makes change to previously worn red carpet look

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles's 2024 gala on Saturday. The Duchess of Sussex upcycled a red Carolina Herrera dress that she's previously worn for the occasion.

Meghan first wore the plunging scarlet number in 2021 to the annual Salute To Freedom Gala with Prince Harry in New York City. When the royal mom of two first stepped out in the dress, it had a fuller, ballgown skirt, but on Saturday, the modified design had a column silhouette. The Duchess completed her look on Oct. 5 with her hair styled down in soft waves.

Meghan posed for solo photos on the carpet, as well as with Paul S. Viviano, CEO of Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and with her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen. On Instagram, Kelly wrote, "I was also beyond grateful to share in this beautiful evening with one of my closest friends. Meg, your commitment to supporting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and community is truly inspiring. I’m so grateful to have you by my side. ❤️‍🩹."

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother praised the children's hospital in an interview at the event. "Oh my goodness, the work that they do at Children's Hospital L.A. is otherworldy, and I think from my standpoint as a mother, no one wants to have to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this, but if you have to, the best place in the world you could go would be Children's Hospital L.A.," she said (via Access).

Meghan went on to share that she has "close friends" who have children undergoing treatments at the hospital. The Duchess said, "The staff is incredible, and the amount of work that they do for families that really could not afford this level of care is something that I think should never be overlooked."

She added, "So I'm just grateful for everything they do. Happy to be here to support."

Back in March, Meghan visited Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where she led a “Literally Healing” story time. She also helped kids with activities tied to each book. Alongside pictures from Duchess’ visit on Instagram, the hospital thanked “﻿Meghan, for helping #MakeMarchMatter by giving our patients such a special experience! 📚❤️.”