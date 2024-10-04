Prince William reveals the surprising activity that son Prince George 'absolutely loves'

From up in the clouds to under the water! Last month, it was reported that Prince George is learning how to fly. Now, it's been revealed that the 11-year-old son of the Prince and Princess of Wales is a fan of scuba diving. Prince William spoke about his eldest child’s interest during a visit to the Birtley Community Pool on Oct. 3.

© OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince William visited the Birtley Community Pool on Oct. 3

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the heir to the throne said, "George loves scuba diving. He's 11 years old. We took him under thinking he would freak out. He absolutely loves it.”

“It's just introducing him to the world of water," the royal dad of three added.

George’s parents went scuba diving in Belize during their first official visit to the Caribbean in 2022. Footage from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ dive at South Water Caye was shared on social media, showing William jumping into the water and the couple swimming together. “On Sunday, we were lucky enough to spend time diving at South Water Caye, directly above the spectacular Belize Barrier Reef,” the Instagram caption read in part. “It was a privilege to see for ourselves the world-leading ocean conservation work being done here.”

While at the community pool in Birtley, Tyne and Wear on Thursday, the Prince of Wales said, "Catherine and I both adore swimming."

William became the patron of the English Schools Swimming Association back in 2007. At the time, he said: “Having swum and played water polo throughout my days at school and university, I am well aware of the great benefits and pleasure that can be derived from them. ESSA enables children all over the country to share in these benefits, teaching them to swim - and swim to the highest standards - and generally to enjoy their time in the water."

The Princess of Wales shared last year on Mike Tindall ’s podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, that she enjoys "cold swimming." Catherine said, “The colder the better."

The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales announced on Oct. 3 a new partnership with the Birtley Community Pool that will support more than 16,000 people to take part in swimming activities every month. The foundation also revealed that it is "forming a partnership with three-time Olympic swimming champion Tom Dean MBE’s Swim School to provide 1,000 learn to swim packages to children from underserved backgrounds across the UK next year."