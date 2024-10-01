The British royal family is growing! Princess is expecting a baby in the new year

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi is going to be a big sister! Buckingham Palace revealed on Oct. 1 that Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child together.

In a statement, the palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three."

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the palace added.

The news on social media was accompanied by a sweet photo of Sienna walking and holding hands with her dad and big brother, Christopher Woolf, nicknamed Wolfie, as well as one of Beatrice hugging her husband Edo.

The baby will be born 11th in line to the throne. Beatrice and Edo welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna, in 2021 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. The three year old is currently tenth in line to the throne. Beatrice is also a stepmother to Edo's son from a previous relationship.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's 36-year-old daughter married the interior designer in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor back in 2020. The couple celebrated four years of marriage this past July. Edo marked their fourth anniversary with a romantic tribute on Instagram, which included a photo of the two of them kissing on their wedding day. He captioned the post, "Happy 4th wedding anniversary my love. 💍. Every day is so special with you. I love you so much. 💕."

Beatrice and Edo's second child together will be the Duke of York and Sarah's fourth grandchild. They are already grandparents to Sienna and daughter Princess Eugenie's sons, August Brooksbank and Ernest Brooksbank. The baby will also be the 14th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth.