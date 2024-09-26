The Princess of Wales steps out for ballet performance she calls 'moving and inspiring'

The Princess of Wales enjoyed an afternoon at the ballet! Her Royal Highness privately attended a performance of Akram Khan’s Giselle on Thursday, Sept. 26. According to the English National Ballet's website, Giselle is being performed at the Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London.

Catherine described the performance as "powerful, moving and inspiring" in a personal message posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan’s Giselle,” the Princess penned.

She added, “Creativity at its best!” and signed the message off with a “C.” The private outing came over two weeks after Catherine announced that she had completed her chemotherapy.

In a video released on Sept. 9, the Princess said: “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," the Princess continued.

While she has finished her chemotherapy, Catherine noted that the "path to healing and full recovery is long," and she "must continue to take each day as it comes." The Princess shared, "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright."

HOLA! USA understands that the Princess of Wales will undertake a light program of work between now and the end of the year, which will include a handful of public engagements over the coming months as part of Her Royal Highness' gradual return to public duties. Two days before stepping out for the ballet performance, Catherine held a meeting at Windsor Castle to reportedly plan her fourth annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.