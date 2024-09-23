The Princess of Wales pictured out with Prince William for the first time since announcing end of chemotherapy

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined Their Majesties at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday. Prince William and Catherine were photographed driving in a separate car behind King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The Princess looked fall-ready wearing a dark-colored turtleneck under a brown checked wool blazer from Blazé Milano, according to the Royal Fashion Police fan page. Her Royal Highness completed her autumn ensemble with a fedora that featured a feather. The outing on Sept. 22 marked the first time Catherine had been spotted since announcing that her chemotherapy has ended.

© 2024 Goff Photos/The Grosby Group

In a moving video released on Sept. 9, the Princess said. "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," she continued.

© 2024 Goff Photos/The Grosby Group

The royal mom of three shared in the video that doing what she can "to stay cancer free" is now her focus. Catherine said, "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright."

Eight days after her announcement, the Princess of Wales held an early years meeting at Windsor Castle. HOLA! USA understands that Her Royal Highness will undertake a light program of work between now and the end of the year, which will include a handful of public engagements over the coming months as part of her gradual return to public duties.