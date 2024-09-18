The Princess of Wales holds first official meeting of the year after completing chemotherapy treatment

Eight days after announcing that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment, the Princess of Wales held a meeting at Windsor Castle.The meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17, was recorded in the Court Circular, which is the official record of royal engagements.

The entry (via The Times) reads: "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle."

According to The Telegraph, the meeting was the Princess' first meeting noted in the Court Circular this year. Her attendance at Wimbledon in July and at Trooping the Colour in June were previously noted in the Court Circular.

Catherine underwent major abdominal surgery in January and began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February after tests after her operation found that cancer had been present. On Sept. 9, Her Royal Highness announced in a moving video featuring her family that she had finished her treatment.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," she shared. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

The Princess said in her message that her focus is now doing what she "can to stay cancer free." "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," Catherine revealed. "Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

She continued, "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright."

HOLA! USA understands that the Princess of Wales will undertake a light program of work between now and the end of the year, which will include a handful of public engagements over the coming months as part of Her Royal Highness' gradual return to public duties. Catherine plans on supporting the royal family at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday in November and is already working with her team on plans for her annual Carol Service. HOLA! USA understands that decisions about 2025 will be taken in line with medical advice.