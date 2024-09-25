Will the Princess of Wales host her Christmas carol service this year?

The Princess of Wales is gearing up for the holiday season! According to reports, Her Royal Highness held a meeting at Windsor Castle on Sept. 24 to plan her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. An entry in the Court Circular, published by The Times, read: "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a Meeting at Windsor Castle."

PEOPLE has confirmed that the Princess of Wales' festive event will take place in December and will be broadcast in the UK on Christmas Eve. The service will be the Princess' fourth carol service. Catherine hosted her inaugural Christmas carol service at London's Westminster Abbey in 2021 to recognize and celebrate the work of individuals and organizations that stepped up to support their communities during the pandemic.

The second service in 2022 recognized the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and highlighted the impact that coming together to support others can. It also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth, who passed away months earlier in September.

© Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The Princess of Wales pictured at the 2023 carol service at Westminster Abbey

Last year's service, which was linked to the Princess' Shaping Us campaign, was dedicated to those who support babies, young children and families in communities across the UK. Prince Louis joined his parents and older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the holiday event for the first time in 2023.

The Princess' meeting on Tuesday came just over a week after her first official meeting of the year. Catherine, who began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, announced on Sept. 9 that she had completed her treatment. In a video, the Princess said, "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."