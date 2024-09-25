The 2024 Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, held in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, began the countdown to the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards! Five winners selected by the Prince of Wales and his fellow Earthshot Prize Council members will be announced this fall. The upcoming awards ceremony is being described as an "evening of extraordinary storytelling and star-studded performances." Before the green carpet opens and this year's winning trailblazers are revealed, here is everything to know about the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards:

When is the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony?

The 2024 awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 6, 2024 during Earthshot Week 2024.

Where is the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony taking place?

Cape Town, South Africa will host the Earthshot Prize Awards this year. Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize, has previously said: “We’re delighted to be working with changemakers and partners across Africa to spotlight the incredible innovation emerging across the continent, to convene courageous conversations about scale and finance, and to partner with young creators and filmmakers to tell the story of changemakers across Africa.”

Will Prince William attend the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards?

The Prince of Wales, who is the founder and president of the Earthshot Prize, said in a video at the third annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit: "In just under two months, we'll be gathering in Cape Town to host this year's Earthshot Prize, and I look forward to seeing you all there."

Who are the 2024 Earthshot Prize finalists?

The fourth cohort of finalists were unveiled at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. The 2024 finalists are: