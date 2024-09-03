José Andrés' role with Prince William’s Earthshot Prize revealed

The Earthshot Prize Council has welcomed three new members. The Prince of Wales' Earthshot Prize announced on Sept. 3 that restaurateur and humanitarian José Andrés—whose World Central Kitchen has previously partnered with the Sussexes' Archewell Foundation—has joined the council along with environmentalist and activist Wanjira Mathai, and indigenous activist and author Nemonte Nenquimo.

“I am thrilled to join the Earthshot Prize Council to help showcase the changemakers pushing the boundaries of innovation and ingenuity around the world,” José said in a statement.



"In good times and hard times, I’ve seen firsthand the power of food to heal and unite communities. Food is the best way to address some of the planet’s most pressing challenges, and I firmly believe that we must transform our food systems to be more sustainable and equitable," he added. "There is so much we can do to inspire the world to see food as a powerful tool for creativity and change, and Earthshot solutions are at the forefront of this movement.”



Hannah Jones, CEO of The Earthshot Prize, said that José, Wanjira and Nemonte's "expertise, unique perspectives and dedication" will strengthen the "council’s ability to champion innovative climate solutions."

The Earthshot Prize Council also includes Prince William, Queen Rania of Jordan, Cate Blanchett, Sir David Attenborough, Ernest Gibson, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Indra Nooyi, Luisa Neubauer, Naoko Yamazaki, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Stella McCartney. The council members and Christiana Figueres, Chair of The Earthshot Prize, select the five winners of the Earthshot Prize every year.

In addition to the new council members, the first-ever Earthshot Global Ambassadors, Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha, were announced on Sept. 3. The inaugural ambassadors, who were presenters at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards, will "leverage their platforms and expertise to champion the groundbreaking environmental solutions honoured as Earthshot Prize Finalists and expand the conversation about critical, creative solutions to a wider audience of supporters," per the prize's website.

In a statement, Robert, son of the late Steve Irwin, described the Earthshot Prize as "a beacon of hope for all of us who care about the environment and about our ability to ensure a liveable future for ourselves and future generations."

"Healthy oceans, ecosystems, and species equal a healthy planet, and The Earthshot Prize recognizes the importance of investing and helping grow solutions that protect these critical resources," Robert added. "I’m proud to be one of the first Earthshot Global Ambassadors to help place a brighter spotlight on the inspiring changemakers saving the planet.”

Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to incentivize change and help repair our planet over the next ten years. The finalists for the 2024 Earthshot Prize will be unveiled on Sept. 24 at the third Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, hosted by the Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies, in New York City. The winners will then be revealed this November at the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa.