The reason why Prince William did not attend the Paris Olympics

Over the summer, a numbers of royals flocked to the City of Light for the 2024 Paris Olympics. While it was reported at the time that Prince William was expected to travel to France, he never made an appearance at the games. Months later, the Prince of Wales has explained why he opted not to go.

During a visit to the Birtley Community Pool on Oct. 3, William was reportedly asked by British Olympian Tom Dean if he managed to get to Paris. According to HOLA! USA's sister brand HELLO!, the Prince replied, "No I was so keen to come but I have to say after reading someone's interview about Covid [looking at Adam Peaty - who tested positive during the games] I decided, because my wife was obviously having chemo, that I didn't want to risk bringing Covid home, so Adam very kindly reminded me that that was still a thing!"

"But we watched the whole thing," the heir to the throne added. "We were glued to it every day."

On the final day of the Paris Olympics, the Prince and Princess of Wales congratulated Team GB in a video message shared on social media. "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB," Catherine said.

Prince William continued, "Well done on all you've achieved, you've been an inspiration to us all."

The Princess of Wales began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February. Last month, Catherine announced that she had "finally completed" her treatment. In a message released on Sept. 9, Her Royal Highness said, "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

© Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Prince William (pictured at the 2012 Olympics) revealed that he did not attend the Paris Olympics because he did not want to risk bringing COVID home while his wife was undergoing chemotherapy

Catherine revealed that her focus is now doing what she can to "stay cancer free." She shared, "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright."

Since her announcement, the Princess has held meetings, stepped out for a ballet performance, and was at Windsor Castle on Oct. 2, where she met with Liz Hatton, a teenage photographer who has cancer. "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today," William and Catherine said in a message on social media. "A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. ❤️ W&C."