Watch Prince Harry scream in late night show appearance

Prince Harry got his scare on ahead of the spooky season during his trip to New York! The Duke of Sussex stepped into "Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares" at Rockefeller Center with The Tonight Show host himself.

In a segment for Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, the royal and Jimmy Fallon paid a visit to the haunted maze experience. Before going in, Jimmy asked the Duke, "Are you easily scared?" to which Harry replied, "Not normally, but today might be different."

The Duke dropped f-bombs and screamed while venturing through the maze on the rink level of Rockefeller Center. During the experience, the duo encountered a panda. "You're afraid of pandas!" Jimmy exclaimed. "No, I'm not!" Harry replied. The TV personality and British royal also came across a man in a suit. "Is that Michael Bublé?" Harry asked, prompting Jimmy to laugh. "Yes, it's Michael Bublé from The Voice," Jimmy said. "You do a great job on The Voice."

Jimmy's haunted maze, which is now open on select nights through Oct. 31, is described as "the ultimate labyrinth of fear." According to the event's site, "As you venture through each meticulously crafted area, prepare to encounter an array of sinister characters— run from a deranged and diabolical mad scientist, malfunctioning murder robots, a terrifying werewolf, and other nightmarish creatures. Each room is more horrifying than the last, with unnerving surprises lurking around every corner."

"Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares" was one of several stops Harry made while in New York City. The Prince traveled to the Big Apple during the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week to participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award and Travalyst. Harry also spoke at the CGI 2024 Annual Meeting and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso of Lesotho's UNGA 79 side event.