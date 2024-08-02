Will the Princess of Wales make an appearance at the Olympics?

The Princess of Wales is said to be "keen to" go to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, according to the Daily Express. A source told the outlet that Catherine, who is an avid sports fan, "would love to go to the Olympics."

"She has such fond memories of London 2012 and is keen to go to another Games while it's so close to home," the source added. But, the insider stressed that no decision had been made yet given that the Princess' "attendance is conditional on her health and whether her doctors give her the go-ahead."

Per the Daily Express, the Prince of Wales is expected to travel to France for the Olympics next week and will reportedly watch some of the climbing competitions. Both Prince William and Catherine made multiple appearances during the 2012 Olympics in London.

© Pascal Le Segretain The Prince and Princess of Wales pictured at the 2012 Olympics in London

While the Princess of Wales, who started a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, has not officially returned to public duties, she has made two public appearances this year. Her first was at Trooping the Colour and second at Wimbledon for the gentlemen’s singles final.

Ahead of attending the King's birthday parade in June, Catherine revealed in a written message—released on June 14—that she is "making good progress," but noted that she is "not out of the woods yet" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months."

Her Royal Highness also expressed her "hope to join a few public engagements over the summer." "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," she shared at the time. "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

Kensington Palace has previously said that the Princess of Wales may be keen to attend events over the course of the summer, as and when she feels able to, with the support and guidance of her medical team.