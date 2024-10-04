Royal family members you can follow on Instagram

Looking to add some royal content to your Instagram feed? While you might already be following the Prince and Princess of Wales or Queen Rania of Jordan on Instagram, there are a number of other Princes, Princesses and royal relatives, in addition to individuals who have married members of royal families, who have accounts. From Princess Caroline's daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover and daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromeo to King Frederik of Denmark's nephew Count Nikolai and King Felipe of Spain's niece Victoria de Marichalar de Borbón, here are over 30 public Instagram accounts that you can follow...

The Prince and Princess of Wales

The heir to the throne, Prince William, and his wife, the Princess of Wales' account: @princeandprincessofwales

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's second daughter's account: @princesseugenie

Mike Tindall

Account of Prince William's cousin-in-law, Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara: @mike_tindall12

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Account of Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi: @edomapellimozzi

Queen Rania of Jordan

Account of Queen Rania, wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan: @queenrania

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

Account of Crown Prince Hussein, Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's eldest child: @alhusseinjo

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

Account of Princess Madeleine, daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden: @princess_madeleine_of_sweden

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden

Account of Prince Carl Philip, son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and his wife Princess Sofia: @prinsparet

Princess Alexandra of Hanover

Account of Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Princess Caroline's youngest child and Prince Albert of Monaco's niece: @alex.hanover

Alessandra de Osma

Account of Alessandra de Osma, who is married to Prince Christian of Hanover: @sassadeo

Beatrice Borromero

Account of Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromero, who is married to Pierre Casiraghi: @astreafilms

Louis Ducruet

Account of Louis Ducruet, son of Princess Stephanie of Monaco: @louisducruet

Marie Ducruet

Account of Princess Stephanie's daughter-in-law Marie Ducruet, who is married to Louis Ducruet: @marieducruet

Pauline Ducruet

Account of Pauline Ducruet, daughter of Princess Stephanie: @paulinedcrt

Camille Gottlieb

Account of Camille Gottlieb, Princess Stephanie of Monaco's youngest child: @camillerosegottlieb

Count Nikolai of Monpezat

Account of Count Nikolai of Monpezat, Prince Joachim of Denmark's eldest child and Queen Margrethe's eldest grandchild: @nikolaitildanmark

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg

Account of Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, wife of Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg: @grandeduchesse_mariateresa

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece

Account of Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, wife of Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece: @mariechantal22

Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece

Account of Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece, eldest son of the last king of Greece, Constantine II, and Queen Anne-Marie: @pavlosgreece

Princess Olympia of Greece

Account of Princess Olympia of Greece, daughter of Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos: @olympiagreece

Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece

Account of Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece, son of Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos: @alexiosgreece

Prince Achileas-Andreas of Greece

Account of Prince Achileas-Andreas of Greece, son of Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal: @achi_of_greece

Prince Odysseas-Kimon of Greece

Account of Prince Odysseas-Kimon of Greece, son of Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal: @odysseas_of_greece

Princess Theodora of Greece

Account of Princess Theodora of Greece, daughter of the last king of Greece, Constantine II, and Queen Anne-Marie: @tgreece

Prince Nikolaos of Greece

Account of Prince Nikolaos of Greece, third child of the last king of Greece, Constantine II, and Queen Anne-Marie: @skylightchaser and @princenikolaos

Princess Nina of Greece

Account of Princess Nina of Greece, wife of Prince Philippos of Greece: @ninaflohr

Victoria de Marichalar de Borbón

Account of Victoria de Marichalar de Borbón, daughter of Infanta Elena and granddaughter of Spain's Queen Sofia: @vicmabor

Lady Amelia Windsor

Account of Lady Amelia Windsor, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth's cousin the Duke of Kent: @amelwindsor

Crown Prince Leka of Albania

Account of Crown Prince Leka of Albania: @princleka

Countess Eloise of Orange-Nassau

Account of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands' niece, Countess Eloise of Orange-Nassau, who is the daughter of Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien: @eloisevanoranje

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway

Account of Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway: @iam_marthalouise

Maud Angelica Behn

Account of Maud Angelica Behn, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway's eldest child from her first marriage to Ari Behn: @maud_angelica_behn

Leah Isadora Behn

Account of Leah Isadora Behn, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway's second daughter from her first marriage to Ari Behn: @leah.behn

Durek Verrett

Account of Durek Verrett, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway's husband: @shamandurek