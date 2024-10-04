Royal family members you can follow on Instagram

Looking to add some royal content to your Instagram feed? While you might already be following the Prince and Princess of Wales or Queen Rania of Jordan on Instagram, there are a number of other Princes, Princesses and royal relatives, in addition to individuals who have married members of royal families, who have accounts. From Princess Caroline's daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover and daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromeo to King Frederik of Denmark's nephew Count Nikolai and King Felipe of Spain's niece Victoria de Marichalar de Borbón, here are over 30 public Instagram accounts that you can follow...
The Prince and Princess of Wales
The heir to the throne, Prince William, and his wife, the Princess of Wales' account: @princeandprincessofwales
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's second daughter's account: @princesseugenie
Mike Tindall
Account of Prince William's cousin-in-law, Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara: @mike_tindall12
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Account of Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi: @edomapellimozzi
Queen Rania of Jordan
Account of Queen Rania, wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan: @queenrania
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Account of Crown Prince Hussein, Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's eldest child: @alhusseinjo
Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Account of Princess Madeleine, daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden: @princess_madeleine_of_sweden
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden
Account of Prince Carl Philip, son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and his wife Princess Sofia: @prinsparet
Princess Alexandra of Hanover
Account of Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Princess Caroline's youngest child and Prince Albert of Monaco's niece: @alex.hanover
Alessandra de Osma
Account of Alessandra de Osma, who is married to Prince Christian of Hanover: @sassadeo
Beatrice Borromero
Account of Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromero, who is married to Pierre Casiraghi: @astreafilms
Louis Ducruet
Account of Louis Ducruet, son of Princess Stephanie of Monaco: @louisducruet
Marie Ducruet
Account of Princess Stephanie's daughter-in-law Marie Ducruet, who is married to Louis Ducruet: @marieducruet
Pauline Ducruet
Account of Pauline Ducruet, daughter of Princess Stephanie: @paulinedcrt
Camille Gottlieb
Account of Camille Gottlieb, Princess Stephanie of Monaco's youngest child: @camillerosegottlieb
Count Nikolai of Monpezat
Account of Count Nikolai of Monpezat, Prince Joachim of Denmark's eldest child and Queen Margrethe's eldest grandchild: @nikolaitildanmark
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg
Account of Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, wife of Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg: @grandeduchesse_mariateresa
Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece
Account of Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, wife of Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece: @mariechantal22
Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece
Account of Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece, eldest son of the last king of Greece, Constantine II, and Queen Anne-Marie: @pavlosgreece
Princess Olympia of Greece
Account of Princess Olympia of Greece, daughter of Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos: @olympiagreece
Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece
Account of Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece, son of Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos: @alexiosgreece
Prince Achileas-Andreas of Greece
Account of Prince Achileas-Andreas of Greece, son of Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal: @achi_of_greece
Prince Odysseas-Kimon of Greece
Account of Prince Odysseas-Kimon of Greece, son of Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal: @odysseas_of_greece
Princess Theodora of Greece
Account of Princess Theodora of Greece, daughter of the last king of Greece, Constantine II, and Queen Anne-Marie: @tgreece
Prince Nikolaos of Greece
Account of Prince Nikolaos of Greece, third child of the last king of Greece, Constantine II, and Queen Anne-Marie: @skylightchaser and @princenikolaos
Princess Nina of Greece
Account of Princess Nina of Greece, wife of Prince Philippos of Greece: @ninaflohr
Victoria de Marichalar de Borbón
Account of Victoria de Marichalar de Borbón, daughter of Infanta Elena and granddaughter of Spain's Queen Sofia: @vicmabor
Lady Amelia Windsor
Account of Lady Amelia Windsor, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth's cousin the Duke of Kent: @amelwindsor
Crown Prince Leka of Albania
Account of Crown Prince Leka of Albania: @princleka
Countess Eloise of Orange-Nassau
Account of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands' niece, Countess Eloise of Orange-Nassau, who is the daughter of Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien: @eloisevanoranje
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway
Account of Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway: @iam_marthalouise
Maud Angelica Behn
Account of Maud Angelica Behn, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway's eldest child from her first marriage to Ari Behn: @maud_angelica_behn
Leah Isadora Behn
Account of Leah Isadora Behn, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway's second daughter from her first marriage to Ari Behn: @leah.behn
Durek Verrett
Account of Durek Verrett, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway's husband: @shamandurek