Princess Caroline's daughter makes personal Instagram account public
Princess Alexandra of Hanover © Arnold Jerocki,Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Princess makes her personal Instagram account public

Alessandra de Osma and Beatrice Borromeo are following her

Alexandra Hurtado
Contributor
OCTOBER 4, 2024 11:30 AM EDT

You can now follow Princess Alexandra of Hanover on Instagram! HOLA! USA has confirmed that the account @alex.hanover belongs to Princess Caroline and Prince Ernst August of Hanover's daughter, and it recently went public.

View post on Instagram
 

Prince Albert of Monaco's 25-year-old niece has been posting on her personal Instagram since August of 2019. Her first post include a snapshot of herself with her longtime boyfriend, Ben Sylvester Strautmann. Over the years, the Princess has shared additional photos of the two of them, along with pictures of her mini dachshund, Eloise Von Lexington, and her travels. 

Alexandra's account is followed by her cousins, Camille Gottlieb, Pauline Ducruet and Louis Ducruet, as well as by her sisters-in-law, Alessandra de Osma and Beatrice Borromeo. Princess Olympia of Greece also follows the Hanoverian Princess on the social media app. 

View post on Instagram
 

Alexandra is the youngest of Princess Caroline's four children, and the only child she shares with her third husband. Caroline is also a mother to daughter Charlotte Casiraghi and sons Pierre Casiraghi and Andrea Casiraghi. Along with her three siblings on her mother’s side, Alexandra has two half-brothers on her father’s side: Prince Ernst August of Hanover and Prince Christian of Hanover. 

In her first-ever interview back in 2020, Alexandra told Telva magazine, "I still keep a very private profile, but I'm not a child anymore." At the time, Grace Kelly's granddaughter was asked to what extent she tries to use her voice to get involved in causes like climate change. In her response, Princess Alexandra admitted, "I am not yet fully aware that I can have a voice. Nor of my status as a princess, I try not to think about it while being grateful, of course, for how privileged I have been. But I want a normal life."

