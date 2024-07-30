The gender of Princess Stephanie's second grandchild revealed

Louis Ducruet is going to be a girl dad twice over! Princess Stephanie's son and daughter-in-law, Marie Ducruet, revealed the gender of their second child in an Instagram post on June 28.

"It's gonna be a... GIRL 🌸," Marie captioned an Instagram carousel, which featured photos of her and Louis' one-year-old daughter, Victoire, whose face was concealed with a flower emoji, and their dog Pancake.

Louis' cousin, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, daughter of Monaco's Prince Albert, celebrated the news, commenting on the post: "Congrats beauties! 🌸🩷👏."

Marie announced in June that she and her husband are expecting their second child. In the adorable pregnancy announcement, Victoire was pictured wearing a pink jacket embroidered with the words “Big Sis,” while Pancake looked on wearing a bandana that read: “Oh no, not again!”

Alongside the photos, Marie wrote: “Pancake and goldilocks have an announcement to make... they are waiting for a new member in the fraternity, the family is growing 😍❤️.”

The couple's bundle of joy will be Princess Stephanie's second grandchild. Louis has opened up about his mother as a grandmother, telling Point de Vue (via HELLO!): "She gives a lot of love to her grandchild. My mother has a busy daily schedule, but whenever it allows, she asks to look after Victoire. When she was born, my mother often asked us: ‘Do you want to go out to the cinema? I can look after the baby.'"

© PLS Pool Marie Ducruet, Louis Ducruet, Princess Stephanie of Monaco

In the interview, which was published earlier this year, Marie shared that they were "not opposed to the idea" of expanding their family. "Victoire is such an adorable child, she's making us want another," Marie said. "Two children would be perfect for me."

Louis added, "We'd like our children not to have a big age gap. We'll see what the future holds!"