Stunning in Sardinia! Alessandra de Osma wears dress from Tatiana Casiraghi's clothing brand

Alessandra de Osma stunned in Sardinia wearing a design from Muzungu Sisters. The stylish royal shared snapshots of herself looking pretty in pink wearing the clothing brand's "Berry Snail" printed Lola dress on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The organic cotton number features ruffles around the neckline, voluminous sleeves and a tiered ruffle skirt.

"One Sardignian shopping afternoon 🌸," Alessandra captioned photos, which were tagged in San Pantaleo.

Muzungu Sisters offers the dress in different prints online. Founded by Tatiana Casiraghi and Dana Alikhani, Muzungu Sisters is an ethical and slow fashion brand that supports and celebrates artisan communities worldwide. Like Tatiana, Alessandra is also in the fashion world. In 2018, she and Moira Laporta founded the brand MOI&SASS, which offers "timeless designs made from sustainable leather."

Beyond their shared interests in fashion, Tatiana and Alessandra are personally linked through their respective husbands—Prince Albert of Monaco's nephew Andrea Casiraghi and Prince Christian of Hanover—who are stepbrothers. Andrea's mother, Princess Caroline, married Christian's dad, Prince Ernst August of Hannover, in 1999. The couple separated in 2009, according to reports.



Alessandra and Prince Christian tied the knot in a civil ceremony in London, attended by Tatiana and Andrea, back in 2017. The couple had a religious wedding in Peru the following year. She and Christian have three kids. They welcomed their twins Nicolas and Sofia in 2020, and their third child, Alexia, earlier this year. Alessandra officially introduced her family's new addition in early March, writing on Instagram (translated to English): "Welcome to the world Alexia 🤍 Three weeks ago you came to complete our family. We love you infinitely 💫.”