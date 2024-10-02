Charlotte Casiraghi shows off shorter hairstyle in Paris

Charlotte Casiraghi looked très chic in Paris sporting a shorter hairstyle. Grace Kelly's eldest granddaughter showed off her trimmed locks on Oct. 1 at the Chanel Spring-Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear show held at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week.

© Marc Piasecki/WireImage Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte, whose hair fell well past her shoulders at the Monaco Grand Prix back in May, was dressed in a striped top and matching shorts paired with cap toe pumps for the show. Lupita Nyong’o, Margaret Qualley, Riley Keough and Vanessa Paradis were among the guests at the show on Tuesday. Princess Caroline's elder daughter is an ambassador and spokesperson for the French fashion house. The Spring-Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear show marked Chanel's return to the Grand Palais. In a video shared by the House, Charlotte said in French, "Excitement."

Charlotte was out again on Tuesday evening for the Paris Opera's Opening Gala at the Palais Garnier. Prince Albert of Monaco's 38-year-old niece shimmered in a spaghetti strap gown and diamant evanescent earrings from Chanel as she smiled and posed for photos.

© Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Charlotte Casiragho

In an interview with The Telegraph, published last month, Charlotte revealed that reading has helped her following her divorce from Dimitri Rassam. “Reading a lot of female writers has helped me,” she said, “not to live by expectations and judgments. For me, it’s important to be free from certain conventions."

Charlotte married the film producer, whom she shares her younger son Balthazar with, in 2019. Voici reported this past January that the pair were separating. According to the outlet, they “had been going through a crisis for some time” and Charlotte was the one who decided to initiate the separation. A source told Voici at the time that “Dimitri, who has become one of the biggest French producers, spends his time working. They had no family life, it was heavy for her.”