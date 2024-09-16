Charlotte Casiraghi reveals what's helped her following divorce from Dimitri Rassam

Charlotte Casiraghi credits reading with helping her after her divorce from Dimitri Rassam. Speaking to The Telegraph in an interview published on Sept. 14, Princess Caroline's 38-year-old daughter shared that "reading a lot of female writers has helped" her "not to live by expectations and judgments." The Chanel ambassador and spokesperson said, "For me, it’s important to be free from certain conventions."

Voici reported in January that Prince Albert of Monaco's niece and Dimitri were separating. Per the outlet, they “had been going through a crisis for some time” and Charlotte was the one who decided to initiate the separation.

© Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Dimitri Rassam and Charlotte Casiraghi tied the knot in 2019

A source told Voici at the time that “Dimitri, who has become one of the biggest French producers, spends his time working. They had no family life, it was heavy for her.”

Charlotte married the film producer in June of 2019. Less than a year before they tied the knot, the pair welcomed their ﻿son Balthazar. Charlotte is also a mom to son Raphaël Elmaleh, whom she shares with her ex, Gad Elmaleh.

Charlotte lives in Monaco, where she hosts maternal health salons, according to The Telegraph. She told the outlet, “It’s a small country so it’s politically easy to set something up. I work with [the departments for] education, culture, health – in a larger country it would take such a long time to do, whereas in Monaco we can experiment. It is an opportunity.”

Princess Caroline's daughter also noted in the interview that she "always" tries to "detach" herself "from this 'royal' status." Charlotte said, “Of course I love to contribute to Monaco, but my philosophy taught me that being on the outside allows more complexity and diversity. For example, sometimes I invite people to speak who I don’t agree with, trying to confront ideas.”

Princess Grace's granddaughter admitted that she doesn't "particularly" like “official representing," adding, "Even though I do it if there’s a purpose or if it’s important for my family. But this brings pressure, people judge you and expect a lot from you when you have official status. I prefer to be free.”