Katie Holmes and Selena Gomez stepped out in the same fall fashion trend: Who wore it best?

Katie Holmes has been making headlines for her casual yet sophisticated looks this fall. The actress and filmmaker, who is currently focused on her Broadway show in New York City, is always showing off her stylish fashion moments while walking around the city, and this time, she showed her preference for a classic denim trend.

Another celebrity who has been spotted wearing the same fashion trend is Selena Gomez, who continues to promote her upcoming movie 'Emilia Perez,' both on the red carpet and in her recent interviews.

© XNY/Star Max The pair wore the timeless high-rise wide-leg jeans paired with similar ensembles, looking effortlessly cool and proving they have incredible style while being comfy for any occasion.



© XNY/Star Max Selena wore acid-wash jeans paired with black pointed-toe heels and a black long-sleeve top. The actress and singer wore a black belt and styled her hair in loose waves. She was all smiles in New York City posing for some photos and showcasing her chic look before entering a building. Selena rocked a soft glam makeup look including a pink lip.

© Michael Simon Meanwhile, Katie wore high-rise wide-leg blue jeans, paired with blue loafers. She wore a yellow top featuring a turtle neck and a light yellow coat.

