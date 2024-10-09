Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bella Hadid throughout the years: The model turns 28 [PHOTOS]
Bella Hadid attends the "L'Amour Ouf" (Beating Hearts) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2024 in Cannes, France. © Victor Boyko

Bella Hadid throughout the years: The model turns 28 [PHOTOS]

Another jaw-dropping fashion moment for Bella took place in 2021

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
OCTOBER 9, 2024 12:21 PM EDT

Bella Hadid has been in the spotlight for over a decade. The model has had a successful career, including some incredible achievements. She has appeared on 35 international Vogue covers and was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world, apart from receiving the recognition of Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2022.

Apart from her achievements, Bella has made multiple headlines throughout the year for her personal life, as she has always been open about her health struggles, always with the support of her family, including her sister Gigi, her brother Anwar, her dad Mohamed, and her mom Yolanda

Bella's first steps in the entertainment and modeling business were documented on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' where she celebrated with her mom her first achievements as she moved to New York City and even shared some vulnerable moments at the time. 

Now that she is turning 28, we look back at her time in the spotlight throughout the last decade.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Models Gigi Hadid (L) and Bella Hadid attend Sportmax and Teen Vogue Celebrate The Fall/Winter 2014 Collection at Sportmax on October 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)© Monica Schipper

2014

Bella and Gigi have been inseparable throughout their careers, even from the start, celebrating their first campaigns and shows in NYC. 

Back in 2014, the pair made multiple public appearances, including Teen Vogue's celebration of the Fall/Winter 2014 Collection at Sportmax.

Model Bella Hadid attends "China: Through the Looking Glass", the 2015 Costume Institute Gala, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)© Taylor Hill

2015

By 2015 Bella was already becoming a big name and had walked multiple runway shows in Paris, Milan, and New York. 

The model attended the 2015 Met Gala with her sister Gigi and their close friend Kendall Jenner. 

Bella Hadid - Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway, Grand Palais, Paris, France© WWD

2016

Bella gained incredible notoriety in 2016, continuing to mark her mark at fashion weeks all over the world, but also for her relationship with The Weeknd.

The model walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, with the singer performing on stage. 

2017© Dimitrios Kambouris

2017

Bella was ruling the world in 2017. "The 21-year-old racked up 31 magazine covers, walked in 44 fashion shows, and appeared in over 24 advertising campaigns," W magazine reported at the time.

She attended the Met Gala that year, quickly becoming a regular of the star-studded event.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)© Noam Galai

2018

The model was working nonstop in 2018, continuing her relationship with The Weeknd, walking multiple shows, and appearing in several campaigns for top brands. 

Bella walked the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in NYC.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Bella Hadid prepares backstage for Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Backstage at Barclays Center on September 10, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video )© Ilya S. Savenok

2019

Bella made headlines for going blonde in 2019. She attended the Met Gala, and the Cannes Film Festival, and continued to make her presence stronger in the modeling world. 

She was photographed backstage at the Savage X Fenty Show.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains nudity.) US model Bella Hadid model walks the runway during the Vivienne Westwood show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 29, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)© Thierry Chesnot

2020

One of the most iconic looks of her career happened at the Vivienne Westwood show in Paris, as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021.

Bella Hadid attends the "Tre Piani (Three Floors)" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein

2021

Another jaw-dropping fashion moment for Bella took place in 2021 at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival. 

She was photographed wearing a daring Schiaparelli gown. "When I would look down, you could see everything. So it was very bizarre walking onto the carpet in places you wouldn't usually have a breeze," she said to Vogue.


Bella Hadid during the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)© Estrop

2022

Bella closed the Coperni show in 2023 in another stunning fashion moment after walking in a spray-on dress. Described as a "magical" performance, the model surprised the crowd by showcasing the dress. 

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2022 in Paris, France. © Pascal Le Segretain

2023

Bella took things slow in 2023. Despite walking in multiple shows, many wondered about her absence at the Met Gala and instead focused on spending time with her inner circle and reconnecting with herself. 

She walked the runway during the Stella McCartney womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show.

2024© Neilson Barnard

2024

Bella continues to thrive in 2024. The model has gained success in this last decade, being open about her health struggles and her love life.

She is now sharing her happiness with Adam Banuelos. The Mexican-American horseman and the model are giving love a chance.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS