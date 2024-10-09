Bella Hadid throughout the years: The model turns 28 [PHOTOS]

Bella Hadid has been in the spotlight for over a decade. The model has had a successful career, including some incredible achievements. She has appeared on 35 international Vogue covers and was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world, apart from receiving the recognition of Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2022.

Apart from her achievements, Bella has made multiple headlines throughout the year for her personal life, as she has always been open about her health struggles, always with the support of her family, including her sister Gigi, her brother Anwar, her dad Mohamed, and her mom Yolanda.

Bella's first steps in the entertainment and modeling business were documented on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' where she celebrated with her mom her first achievements as she moved to New York City and even shared some vulnerable moments at the time.

Now that she is turning 28, we look back at her time in the spotlight throughout the last decade.

© Monica Schipper 2014 Bella and Gigi have been inseparable throughout their careers, even from the start, celebrating their first campaigns and shows in NYC. Back in 2014, the pair made multiple public appearances, including Teen Vogue's celebration of the Fall/Winter 2014 Collection at Sportmax.

© Taylor Hill 2015 By 2015 Bella was already becoming a big name and had walked multiple runway shows in Paris, Milan, and New York. The model attended the 2015 Met Gala with her sister Gigi and their close friend Kendall Jenner.

© WWD 2016 Bella gained incredible notoriety in 2016, continuing to mark her mark at fashion weeks all over the world, but also for her relationship with The Weeknd. The model walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, with the singer performing on stage.



© Dimitrios Kambouris 2017 Bella was ruling the world in 2017. "The 21-year-old racked up 31 magazine covers, walked in 44 fashion shows, and appeared in over 24 advertising campaigns," W magazine reported at the time. She attended the Met Gala that year, quickly becoming a regular of the star-studded event.

© Noam Galai 2018 The model was working nonstop in 2018, continuing her relationship with The Weeknd, walking multiple shows, and appearing in several campaigns for top brands. Bella walked the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in NYC.



© Ilya S. Savenok 2019 Bella made headlines for going blonde in 2019. She attended the Met Gala, and the Cannes Film Festival, and continued to make her presence stronger in the modeling world. She was photographed backstage at the Savage X Fenty Show.



© Thierry Chesnot 2020 One of the most iconic looks of her career happened at the Vivienne Westwood show in Paris, as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021.

© Samir Hussein 2021 Another jaw-dropping fashion moment for Bella took place in 2021 at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival. She was photographed wearing a daring Schiaparelli gown. "When I would look down, you could see everything. So it was very bizarre walking onto the carpet in places you wouldn't usually have a breeze," she said to Vogue.



© Estrop 2022 Bella closed the Coperni show in 2023 in another stunning fashion moment after walking in a spray-on dress. Described as a "magical" performance, the model surprised the crowd by showcasing the dress.

© Pascal Le Segretain 2023 Bella took things slow in 2023. Despite walking in multiple shows, many wondered about her absence at the Met Gala and instead focused on spending time with her inner circle and reconnecting with herself. She walked the runway during the Stella McCartney womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show.

