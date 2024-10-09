Kaia Gerber casually struts by a giant billboard of herself

As a model, Kaia Gerber is used to randomly seeing herself. There is currently a giant billboard of her for a fall 2024 DKNY campaign in the Big Apple, and on October 7, she walked right past it looking cooler than ever.

© The Grosby Group Kaia looked stylish in denim pants and a trucker hat with for her casual stroll

It seemed like the 23-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford was trying to lay low on her stroll around New York City, but the paparazzi spotted her right as she walked along the billboard. She appeared to be unphased but was also busy chatting on the phone wearing wired headphones.

© The Grosby Group The model seemed unbothered when she walked b the billboard

She looked hip and casual, with sunglasses, denim pants, a trucker hat with “Library Science” printed on it, a drift-showing sweater, and black ballet flats.

While Gerber has found incredible success modeling, she's found a love of acting. "For so long, I felt like as a model, I was playing these different characters, which was really cool, and I still like doing that," Gerber told Elle in 2023. "But I think now, because I get to do that in acting and that's my primary focus, I appreciate when I feel seen by someone as me, the person," she continued.

A few days before she walked by her campaign, the model was spotted out holding hands with her boyfriend Austin Butler in New York City. The couple recently sparked breakup rumors after she was rumored to have been smooching Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernandez. They were also photographed at a party together.

While Gerber was rumored to be locking lips with another guy, there is photographic proof that Butler is - but it's all for work. He's currently filming 'Caught Stealing' with Zoë Kravitz, and photos from last week on set showed them with bulky jackets wrapped around each other as they kissed for the cameras.

© The Grosby Group Zoe Kravitz passionately kisses Austin Butler while filming 'Caught Stealing' in New York City

Based on the 2004 book of the same name by author Charlie Huston, the film "follows Hank Thompson (Butler), a burned-out former baseball player, who unwittingly finds himself thrust into a savage fight for survival in the criminal underworld of 1990s downtown New York City," per Deadline.