Pregnant Brittany Mahomes channels Britney Spears for her Taylor Swift reunion

Brittany Mahomes has always been able to say "It's Britney B**ch" but she just took it to a whole new level! The wife of Patrick Mahomes arrived in style for his game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for their game against the New Orleans Saints, wearing a head-to-toe red leather look that fans instantly compared to Britney Spears' “Oops!...I Did It Again” music video look.

"It’s giving… BRITNEY," reads one of the most liked comments.

© Vevo

It was a perfect look for the pregnant mother of two, and the NFL games have turned into a fashion show for all the football wives and girlfriends. Taylor Swift went viral yesterday after showing up to the game wearing glitter freckles, a Vivienne Westwood red plaid draped corset, matching skirt, and knee-high platform boots.

The fashionista's reunion made headlines because there has been talk online about a likely made-up feud after Brittany allegedly "liked" a post about Donald Trump days before the "Love Story" singer endorsed Kamala Harris. They gave each other a big hug at the game, which fans loved to see.

Politics aside, it only makes sense that Swift and Brittany start a strong friendship because their boyfriends are a couple of besties. In fact, Patrick credits himself as the matchmaker in Kelce and Swift's relationship. In May, Mahomes was a guest on the “Pat McAfee Show,” where he revealed more details about their love story that started at the Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Mo., last July. “I like to take some of the credit,” he told the host.

© GettyImages Patrick and Travis are teammates and good friends

The quarterback was actually in Mahomes suite, “I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert when the friendship bracelet [happened]. He was sitting in my suite, so I felt like I was the matchmaker," he said.

According to Patrick, he was even hyping up Kelce to give her the bracelet. “I had some input in there as well. I was like, ‘Dude, just go for it. Go for it,” he explained. Travis failed to get the bracelet to Swift, but Kelce still planted the seed when he talked about her on his New Heights podcast, and over a year later they've become one of the most talked about A-list couples with fans following their every move.