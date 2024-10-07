Salma Hayek is living her best life in Mexico after Nicole Kidman incident

Salma Hayek is enjoying her time on vacation. The Hollywood star seems to be taking a break from her tight schedule after attending Paris Fashion Week and having a lot of fun with her celebrity friends while accompanying her husband, François-Henri Pinault, to multiple shows.

The Mexican icon recently made headlines after an apparent incident involving Nicole Kidman. The actress was seen at the Balenciaga runway show, taking photos with her friends, including Katy Perry, who was posing with Salma.

© WWD Salma Hayek at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2025

A viral video shows Nicole having a conversation with Salma and refusing to turn around and change her angle for the photo. The encounter was seemingly awkward for the two stars, as Salma can be seen standing in front of the photographers while Nicole steps away from the frame.

© Salma Hayek/Instagram

Following the viral moment, which has gained a lot of momentum on TikTok and Instagram, Salma shared a series of photos looking radiant and enjoying her time in the sun. The actress can be seen wearing a ruffle-sleeve dress with a colorful floral print paired with matching sandals.

© Salma Hayek/Instagram

Salma styled her hair in a ponytail and posed for the camera. Fans of the star praised her for her casual ensemble, while some others were still commenting on the viral moment in Paris.

"My beautiful queen, don't invite Nicole to any event again, because she's a troublemaker," one person wrote in Spanish while someone else commented, "Were the photos taken in Oaxaca? They look very nice," adding, "Worthy of painting Salma."