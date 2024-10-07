Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ben Affleck runs errands with Samuel and Fin: Photos
Violet recently started college so she has not been along for the outings© The Grosby Group

CELEBRITY FAMILIES

Ben Affleck rocks salt and pepper hair while shopping with Samuel and Fin

The 52-year-old looks great amid his divorce drama 

Jovita Trujillo
Jovita Trujillo - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
OCTOBER 7, 2024 6:57 PM EDT

Ben Affleck has been in quite the shopping mood. The 52-year-old has been spotted running errands with his kids, and they recently hit up a Michaels, with Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Hopefully shopping for fun fall decor for his new mansion. 

Violet recently started college so she has not been along for the outings© The Grosby Group
Violet recently started college so she has not been along for the outings

The soon-to-be divorced dad recently made headlines after he was spotted with a dark beard, which some suspect he dyed. But his hair looks all-natural, rocking the salt and pepper look flawlessly. They arrived in style in Ben's sleek BMW i7, and he charged it in the parking lot. 

© The Grosby Group
Affleck looked cool casual rocking an Artists Equity shirt and cool Nikes

Another teenager who looked like they were Fin's friend was also in the group. The only child missing that he shares with Jennifer Garner was Violet, 18, as she recently started her first year at Yale. 

It looked like they left with an impressive haul© The Grosby Group
It looked like they left with an impressive haul

His outings with his children come amid an insider who told People that JLo, who made a speech over the weekend at the American Music Awards, helped Ben “become a family man again" while they were still together.

A difficult period

Bennifer 2.0 has been in mediation with Laura Wasser© Getty
Bennifer 2.0 has been in mediation with Laura Wasser

Ben's family is in the middle of a transitional period as his divorce from Jennifer Lopez continues. Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, who she shares with Marc Anthony, grew very close to Affleck's children, especially Emme and Fin. 

The former couple had fans wondering if they were reconciling after a blended family brunch that reportedly had some smooching, but they are still moving forward with the divorce.  They have been meditating with famed celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, and since there is reportedly no prenup, per Califonia law, whatever earnings or profit they made the last two years are community property. So - anything after they eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022. 

TMZ notes that Affleck's production company, Artists Equity, which he founded with Matt Damon in November 2022, is one of the topics of discussion as they have to "agree on what, if anything," the singer gets from future projects the company produces.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS