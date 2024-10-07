Sheynnis Palacios poses in a bikini with her boyfriend Carlos Gómez

A month after confirming her romance with former baseball player Carlos Gómez, 2024 Latina Powerhouse Sheynnis Palacios looks happier than ever. The Miss Universe 2023 crown holder recently shared steamy photos in a bikini, posing on the beach with her boo. The beauty confirmed the relationship in September amid rumors that she had found love. As her reign draws to a close on November 16, the Nicaraguan will say goodbye to this chapter of her life with a partner by her side.

© @sheynnispalacios_of The couple confirmed their relationship in September

"If the world was ending I'd wanna be next to you 💎," Sheynnis captioned the gallery of photos with the song "Die with a Smile" by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga. Several of her fellow Miss Universe contestants, including Miss Universe Chile 2023 Celeste Viel and Miss Universe Venezuela 2023 Ileana Márquez Pedroza, showed their support in the comments. Sheynnis also included a diamond emoji, a nickname Carlos uses for her.

© @sheynnispalacios_of Sheynnis will soon crown her successor after a life-changing experience

Despite some criticism surrounding their relationship, the couple remains strong, and it's hard to deny they look very much in love. Supporters have flooded their posts with positive comments like, "What a beautiful couple, blessings," "I love seeing them together," and "They're adults and if they’re happy, that’s all that matters."

Carlos gushes about their relationship

"Although their relationship is new to the public, they've actually been together for over seven months. On En Casa con Telemundo, Carlos, also known as ‘El Cañón,’ proudly shared how in love they are and emphasized their strength as a couple. "The most important thing is the love and family that surrounds me. Sheynnis and I are a very solid couple. I tell you this from the bottom of my heart," he said, addressing negative comments following his departure from La Casa de los Famosos.

© @carlosjgomeze Shennis Palacios and her boyfriend

In the same interview, the 32-year-old Venezuelan revealed that they have the support of their families. "My family loves her very much; she has a spectacular family! We love each other! The whole family is integrated, and that circle of support is the most important thing—they’re happy for us," Carlos said.