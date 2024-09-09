Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios makes her relationship with Carlos Gómez 'Instagram Official'

After months of speculation, Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios makes her relationship with Carlos Gómez 'Instagram Official'. Their romance is official. The current Miss Universe and former Venezuelan baseball player were seen looking very much in love while in Mexico, coinciding with the Miss Universe Mexico pageant finals held this weekend in Cancún, Quintana Roo.

It was Sheynnis herself who shared her joy on Instagram, expressing her deep happiness alongside the participant from the fourth season of La Casa de los Famosos, “Love has found us,” wrote the stunning Nicaraguan below an album of photos showcasing them as a couple, hand-in-hand and fully immersed in their romance.

The couple have voiced their desire to nurture their relationship to its fullest potential. In a heartfelt message alongside their photos, they shared, "A relationship = a team," accompanied by an infinity symbol emoji.

How did the relationship begin?

While on La Casa de los Famosos 4, Carlos Gómez shared how he first met Sheynnis Palacios and felt an immediate attraction. "She's a brilliant woman, which is why she won Miss Universe. She has an incredible presence. I was really nervous when I first saw her," he told his housemates, recalling their initial meeting on a flight.

People en Español also reported that before joining the reality show, Gómez connected with Sheynnis at a Telemundo event. "They talked a lot," a source said. "Then they went on a date and had dinner... it seems like there's something there," they added. Carlos expressed that he wanted to ask her out again after the show, reflecting on how she impacted him during their first meeting.